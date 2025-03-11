Trials and Tribulations of Applying to Study Abroad

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studying abroad seems like a fairytale, and rightfully so, because it’s an amazing experience. However, everything has its downsides, and I want to tell you my story of applying to study in Spain along with the hell I’ve gone through over the past 10 months. It all started in November of 2023. I got out of class early to attend my orientation, and so far, all was well and dandy. Surprisingly, I left the meeting feeling excited and like my dream of studying abroad—one I’ve had since the 10th grade—was finally within reach. November 2023 Ariana had no clue what awaited her the following year.

The first bump in the road was my application essay, which may seem odd since I am, in fact, a writer. I do thoroughly enjoy writing creatively, but when it came to explaining on a single page why I wanted to study abroad, I encountered two problems. First, my explanation was too long and second, I felt like my reasons weren’t valid enough. I thought they would never accept me because, of course, everyone wants to travel to Europe and meet people from different parts of the world. Basically it was the single most humbling experience to realize I was basic AF. At that moment, I felt like Wonder Bread and nude lipstick had had a baby, and that baby was me.

Luckily, I have an amazing mom who sat me down and made me realize that what differentiated me wasn’t why I wanted to go, but the perspective I would bring as a student, classmate, roommate, etc. My views on the world, my country, and my life might not make me special, but they definitely make my mind very unique.

A few weeks after submitting my application, I received a surprising call from the university, suggesting that I apply to the same institutions but for a different program—one with greater chances of acceptance and less of a financial burden. The opportunity sounded amazing, and I eagerly accepted, excited by the new possibilities. However, I never could have anticipated the rollercoaster that followed.

At my home university, you have to submit an academic projection, which means getting the classes you will take abroad approved by the corresponding departments. When I approached my faculty to review the syllabi for classes I wanted to take abroad at two different universities—University of Seville (US) and Complutense University of Madrid (UCM)—I was faced with a tough decision. They required that I choose between the two institutions, and after careful consideration, I selected the University of Seville. I was accepted into the program, which was an exciting step forward! However, just ten days later, I received an unexpected call informing me that the university I had originally hoped to attend for the entire year was not accepting students for the first semester.

Since I was adamant about spending the full year abroad and didn’t want to go through the approval process again, I turned to the classes that had already been approved by my home university at UCM. There were only three classes available to my major, one of which I was already taking and another one that visiting students could not take. This meant that I would be taking two classes for my minor, a class for my major, and an elective. Next semester will be January-me’s problem.

A very important part of studying abroad is, obviously, finding a place to live. Before orientation even began, I dedicated countless hours to searching for a suitable place, knowing that studios and apartments would be too expensive. I meticulously organized my criteria: preferred roommates, proximity to the university and city center, safety, neighborhood reputation, etc. Despite spending over 50 hours searching and organizing my options on Excel sheets, I still hadn’t found the perfect fit. Then, while applying for my visa, I serendipitously stumbled upon an apartment owned by a Spaniard who happened to live in Puerto Rico. This chance encounter, along with a WhatsApp group filled with anxious university students looking for places to stay in Madrid, led me to an apartment that I’d be sharing with a girl from Italy and another from Uruguay—exactly meeting all my requirements. The apartment was a hidden gem I never would have discovered through my extensive search, but it turned out to be an ideal solution to my housing dilemma. Thank you, mom, for speaking to that woman and her son after I told you not to because I was embarrassed.





As I reflect on this journey, it’s clear that while the idea of studying abroad seems like a dream, the reality has been a whirlwind of trials and unexpected turns. My adventure began in November 2023, full of hope and excitement as I worked toward making my long-held dream of studying abroad a reality. From the initial struggles with my essay to the challenging decision-making process for my classes, the unexpected complications with my university choices, and the less-than-easy hunt for housing, the past ten months have been anything but straightforward.

Despite these obstacles, I’ve navigated each challenge with determination and the unwavering support of my mom. This experience, while far from smooth, has been an invaluable learning adventure, filled with moments of frustration and triumph. It has taught me resilience, adaptability, and the importance of embracing the unpredictable. As I prepare to begin this incredible chapter, I am grateful for the support of those who helped me along the way and for the lessons learned through each hurdle I faced.