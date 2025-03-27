This Children’s Book Defies Fairy Tale Tropes And I Love It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter.

If you grew up with the classic fairy tales, you were probably taught that the prince is always the hero—the one who arrives just in time, defeats the villain, and saves the princess. In tales like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, the main characters are trapped in situations where they seem powerless to change their own fate. Although these beloved stories have been passed down through generations, they reinforce the problematic idea that women must rely on men for salvation. But what happens when a fairy tale challenges this narrative? That’s exactly what Puerto Rican author Mayra Santos-Febres does in her children’s book Aidara en el País de las Nubes.

Retrieved from Libros787

I first discovered this book during a visit to my little cousin’s house. As I browsed her bookshelf, a colorful cover with the name Mayra Santos-Febres immediately caught my eye. I had read some of her work in college, so I was already a fan. Eager to see what this book was about, I picked it up and started reading. What I found was unlike any fairy tale I had ever known. The protagonist, Aidara, wasn’t waiting for a prince; instead, she was the one doing the saving. Aidara was a girl from “Pueblo de la Gran Montaña,” a small, close-knit community located within a mountainous region. After her mother gave her a strong push on a swing, she found herself in “País de las Nubes,” a magical land up in the clouds where she encountered a castle and heard someone crying for help. The person in distress was Nimbo, a cloud girl who said she had to wait until she reached a certain age for a prince to come and rescue her… I bet you can imagine how confused Aidara was.

Taken by me

When Aidara asked Nimbo about her confinement and Nimbo said she’s not allowed to go to school, Aidara’s response surprised me. “How boring,” she said, and it made me think about how rare it is to see a character in children’s stories who values going to school so much. Aidara’s love for learning clearly defies the idea that girls should stay in one place and wait for permission to explore. As I read further, I appreciated how Aidara convinced Nimbo to leave the castle and experience the world outside. They had fun swinging, playing, and adventuring together. As they enjoyed their newfound freedom, they heard another voice crying for help, this time from Cirrus, another cloud girl trapped in the same situation. This is is where the story takes an even more powerful turn. Instead of focusing on a single person’s rescue, the book highlights the importance of helping each other. Aidara, Nimbo, and Cirrus then work together to free other girls who are stuck in their own versions of the same prison. After saving themselves without a prince, the cloud girls continue saving others once Aidara leaves.

The book ends with Aidara returning to her mother at “Pueblo de la Gran Montaña,” where she is warmly embraced. As they look up at the stars together, there’s a sense of peace, but also a recognition that their journey isn’t over. The stars may symbolize the endless possibilities ahead and the realization that many others still need to be freed, and there are many battles yet to be fought. Without a doubt, Aidara’s mother plays a pivotal role in helping her make a difference and I think her maternal love emphasizes that young girls’ empowerment often begins with the support of those who care for them most. After all, Aidara was able to save Nimbo, and later help others, partly because of her mother’s push (both literally and figuratively).

Taken by me

Aidara en el País de las Nubes is much more than a reimagining of a traditional fairy tale. It’s a critique of the narratives that have long dominated children’s literature. Stories like this one are important for changing the way young readers understand themselves and their place in the world. When girls see characters like Aidara, they are encouraged to be bold, to ask questions, and to take control of their own lives instead of waiting for someone else to do it. However, I believe the message isn’t just for girls—it’s for everyone. Boys who read this also learn that they don’t always have to be heroes. By moving away from strict gender roles, Aidara en el País de las Nubes shows all children that curiosity, intelligence, and independence are traits everyone can have, no matter who they are. Whether you’re sharing it with a younger sibling, reading it in a classroom, or revisiting fairy tales through a more critical lens, this book is an essential addition to any bookshelf.