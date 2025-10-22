Sustainable Fashion For Fall: Eco-Friendly Choices For October

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves change, fall fashion takes center stage with its signature cozy knits, layered looks, and warm tones. In our bubble of hot cocoa and Gilmore Girls, I think it’s time that we, as consumers, start thinking about the planet, starting with our clothing. Keeping in mind that we have a right to know where our clothes come from, before buying a three-pack sweater on Shein this fall, think about who made them, under what working conditions, and with what materials. With these suggestions, you can remain fashionable and conscious for this season and many to come.

Choose Organic And Natural Fabrics

When it comes to sustainable fashion, the fabrics you choose matter. For fall, go for organic cotton, linen, and bamboo. These materials are kinder to the environment, because unlike other fabrics, such as polyester, nylon, and sometimes leather and fur, these fabrics are produced with less resources, are more biodegradable, and are even better for you because they aren’t treated with harmful chemicals and pesticides. Moreover, they’re breathable and perfect for layering during the changing weather. To make this easier, look for brands that certify their fabrics as sustainable, such as Organic Basics, PACT, and Thought Clothing.

Embrace Secondhand And Vintage Finds

October is a great month to hit thrift stores, flea markets, and online platforms, like Depop or Poshmark, for unique, secondhand finds. Whether it’s a classic trench coat or vintage denim, secondhand shopping reduces demand for new production and extends the life cycle of clothing. It’s a great way to experiment with different styles without the environmental impact of fast fashion. Plus, you’re using clothing that comes with some history.

Invest In Timeless, High-Quality Pieces

Instead of buying into every fall trend, focus on investing in versatile, high-quality staples that you can wear after season. A well-made wool coat, sturdy boots, or a knit sweater might cost a bit more upfront, but these pieces are built to last, which is better long term for the planet and your wallet. Try to always consider quality over quantity, and you won’t find yourself needing to revamp your closet every season. I would also suggest looking for pieces that you can wear for more than one season by layering. Brands like Patagonia, Everlane, and Reformation are known for offering stylish pieces made from recycled materials or through fair-trade practices, making them excellent investments for the eco-conscious shopper.

Support Ethical Brands

Do your research and support brands that align with your values! Many companies today are adopting ethical practices by ensuring fair labor conditions, using eco-friendly materials, and reducing waste. Look for brands that prioritize transparency and share their sustainability efforts openly. Brands like People Tree and Tentree are known for ethical production and are great options for fall clothing. As stated before, consumers deserve transparency from the fashion industry. Use this opportunity to ask brands, “Who made my clothes?” and support those that offer ethical and sustainable options.

Accessorize Sustainably

Finish your fall looks with eco-friendly accessories! Recycled metal jewelry, bags made from vegan leather, and scarves crafted from organic fibers are all great options. Consider brands like Matt & Nat or Stella McCartney for stylish, cruelty-free bags and accessories that make a positive impact.

Practice Wardrobe Care And Upcycling

Finally, a key component of sustainable fashion is taking care of the clothes you already own. Extend the life of your wardrobe by properly storing and washing garments by air drying and washing them with cold water to reduce energy use. Additionally, consider upcycling your old clothing by transforming them into new looks or donating them to reduce textile waste.

This fall, embrace the spirit of fall fashion with a focus on sustainability. By choosing eco-friendly fabrics, investing in timeless pieces, and supporting ethical brands, remember that it’s possible to be stylish and stay on trend while making a positive impact on the environment. This may seem hard at first because sustainability isn’t just a trend; it’s a way of life that allows us to enjoy fashion while caring for the planet.