Let’s talk about mockumentaries! These are regular comedic sitcoms that show characters’ stories with a passive spectator watching how it unfolds omnisciently. They have a format that is not unlike regular documentaries, except for the fact that they intentionally break the fourth wall. Most times, the characters talk to the audience through the camera and react with them whilst the action is happening, commenting constantly on what they are experiencing to further engage with the spectator. This genre might not be for everyone, but it sure is something fresh and appealing to watch.

Oftentimes, these scenes seem so real you’re almost convinced it might be a real documentary. A good example is the limited series and social experiment streaming on Prime Video, Jury Duty.This unique and quirky show is about a fake jury duty court in which all the people involved are actors except for one specific person, Ronald Gladden. He is a normal guy with zero clue of what is going on, but he reacts along with the audience and participates in private interviews where he talks about all the crazy events he witnesses being acted out.

There is a beauty and an attraction toward regular, normal environments with characters that make these shows a bit less conventional. Some of my recommendations are to watch one of my all time favorites, The Office, currently streaming on Peacock. This series captures the everyday routine of a regular paper provider’s office in the small town of Scranton, Pennsylvania. There are famous, award-winning portrayals in this series, such as Steve Carell, who plays the beloved Michael Scott. The setting is surrounded by daily interviews and zoomed in shots of their reactions or thoughts on daily office occurrences; there are even instances where we can see their mics.

Another classic series of the TV mockumentary genre is Modern Family, which is a multiple Emmy winning production. What makes this TV series particularly successful is the perfect portrayal of so many unhinged characters, their perspectives, and how they feel like they could be a real family in Los Angeles. They constantly look directly at the camera and have individual confessional sessions with the camera crew which forces the person watching to dive more into what is happening. Of course, they share everything in their lives and it centers around the story of three families that blend into one huge, heartwarming bundle of twenty minute high quality television.

Now from a more fictional supernatural perspective, and with “cooky” undertones, there is What We Do In The Shadows, streaming on Hulu. It is about vampires that live together as roommates, and for some reason there are “humans” filming them in the form of a documentary. They usually have individual or dual confessionals with the camera crew and sometimes even threaten them because part of the “skit” is that they are still humans in vampire territory. Besides it being a hilarious portrayal of vampires that are thousands of years old living in the 21st century, it is unexpectedly very snarky and light to watch.

Abbott Elementary is probably the biggest mockumentary series of the past year. This show, created by Quinta Brunson, takes place in a predominantly black school in Philadelphia. It is probably the newest and trendiest TV show right now because it appeals to a broader audience, and highlights a lot of Gen Z humor and how it conversates with millennial humor. It has won several awards, and they are all incredibly well deserved. The comedic timing the actors have is flawless and each close up shot of the characters’ faces never ceases to surprise me. If you don’t have cable anymore, I suggest you consider using it again just to see Abbott Elementary or check it out on Hulu.

Other fun shows I highly recommend are Parks and Recreation, Borat, and Arrested Development. These shows are all fun and are an optimal way to escape for a while and just laugh. I suggest if you haven’t given yourself the chance to watch a series in this genre, take some time and try it!