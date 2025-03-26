The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter.

Starting freshman year of college is a whirlwind of emotions. I remember being really excited at the prospect of opportunities, making new friends, and finally studying something I enjoyed. However, coupled with that excitement, there was the anxiety of not fitting in, not finding my place on campus, and wondering if I would even make new friends. It’s completely natural to feel the mix of anticipation and nervousness, everybody goes through it, and if someone says they don’t, they’re probably lying.

The best method I have found to meet people on campus is through clubs and organizations. By being interested in said club/organization you take the hardest step in making friends, which is where to meet them and what to talk about. You are sure you have at least something in common, which could be future ambitions and careers, hobbies, or social interests. They are also a great look on resumes and an easier way to make connections.

Pinterest

Here I’ll present clubs from the University of Puerto Rico’s Rio Piedras campus that hopefully help you find your place:

Academic and Professional Development

The following clubs are dedicated to academic and professional development, making them ideal for ambitious students. “Capítulos Universitarios” focuses on entrepreneurship and business skills, while the Pre-Law Society offers insights and preparation for a legal career. The Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science promotes diversity in STEM fields, and The National Society of Leadership and Success helps students develop their leadership abilities. “Asociación Pre Médica de Puerto Rico” supports students pursuing medical careers. These clubs provide networking opportunities, mentorship, and hands-on experiences, perfect for those eager to enhance their knowledge and professional skills.

Pinterest

Health and Medical Organizations

These groups are dedicated to health advocacy, medical education, and community service, making them ideal for students passionate about healthcare. Friends of MSF focuses on global health and humanitarian aid, while MEDLIFE aims to bring quality healthcare and education to low-income communities. The American Medical Student Association promotes the interests of medical students, providing resources for medical education, advocacy, and professional development. These clubs offer hands-on experience, volunteering, and a chance to make a meaningful impact, perfect for those eager to expand their knowledge and skills in the medical field.

Social Cause Champions

The next organizations are dedicated to environmental conservation, community service, and mental health advocacy, making them ideal for students passionate about these causes that affect the world today, like climate change and mental health. “Capítulo Estudiantil de la Sociedad Ambiente Marino” focuses on marine science and environmental sustainability. Rotaract is dedicated to making a positive difference in communities while educating students about the surrounding needs and challenges. NAMI on Campus promotes mental health awareness and support, offering resources and advocacy for students dealing with mental health issues. Like the clubs in the health and medical sector, these too provide hands-on experiences, volunteering opportunities, and a chance to make a meaningful difference, from other perspectives, that are just as important for the future.

Pinterest

Expression and Community

These clubs empower students through creative expression, mentorship, news reporting, and advocacy, fostering personal growth, community engagement, and cultural celebration. Her Campus focuses on empowering diverse students through journalism and storytelling, providing a platform for creative expression and leadership. “Mentores a lo Boricua” helps exchange students adjust and thrive in their university and island life at UPRRP. “Pulso Estudiantil” is a student-run news outlet that highlights campus events and issues, promoting student voices and engagement. Similar to the clubs focused on academic and professional development, these clubs also offer opportunities for networking and personal development, while making a positive impact, perfect for those eager to connect with others and celebrate their cultural identity.

Pinterest

The Arts

The following clubs are dedicated to creative expression, making them ideal for students passionate about the arts. Playground Cinema provides a platform for aspiring filmmakers to create and showcase their work, fostering a community of creative minds. UPRRP Forum and Debate Society encourages intellectual discussion and debate, helping students develop their communication and critical thinking skills. “Tuna Bardos UPR” is a musical group that celebrates traditions through music, offering students a chance to perform and connect. UPRRP Dance Team is the dancing group that represents the university in intercollegiate competitions, serving as an outlet for students to express themselves through dance. These clubs offer opportunities for artistic development, collaboration, and showcasing talents, perfect for those eager to explore their creativity and engage with the campus community.

Pinterest

The University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, has over 90 clubs, organizations, and associations—while I couldn’t include all of them here, as some are currently inactive, I encourage you to explore them and even consider reviving those that resonate with you.

Starting college can be daunting, but it’s also an opportunity to grow, connect, and discover new passions. By stepping out of your comfort zone and getting involved in campus life, you open the door to a richer college experience. These groups will not only help you develop academically and professionally but also foster friendships that can support you through the ups and downs of college life. So, embrace this new chapter with curiosity and courage—your college journey is yours to shape, and the connections you make along the way will be invaluable.