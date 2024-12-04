Healing Is Not Linear, And That’s Okay!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you hear? I started my healing journey! I can’t wait to be a completely different person and heal from all my traumas—because that’s how it works, right? Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. Healing isn’t an overnight transformation, nor is it a straight path. It’s a complex, unpredictable, and dynamic process. Most of the time, it feels like a never-ending rollercoaster (and it really sucks). While I’m still far from being the most healed person in the world, I’d love to share my experiences and offer some tips that might help you on your own healing journey.

My journey has been full of ups and downs—honestly, more failed attempts than I care to admit—figuring out who I am. I’m still trying. It has taken a lot of honest conversations, facing my insecurities, putting my ego aside, being gentle with myself, and allowing myself to feel everything. There were books. Lots of books. There were also days spent crying on the bedroom floor, feeling angry, sad, frustrated, and confused. I’ve said goodbye to people I loved, met new people who love me, established boundaries, broke those same boundaries, fell on my face—and then got back up again, every single time. Most importantly, I’ve learned to be okay with my own company. I’ve sat in the discomfort of my thoughts, which has been one of the hardest but most necessary parts of this journey. Healing takes time, and learning only happens through experience. There will be setbacks, but navigating those is just part of the process.

The most important tip I can offer is this: be kind to yourself. Show yourself patience and empathy. It’s so easy to compare ourselves to others, especially in today’s world of social media. When you’re at your lowest, it feels like everyone on Instagram is suddenly walking on sunshine. But that shouldn’t make you question your own life. Don’t compare someone else’s best day to your worst. Healing comes in waves. Some days, I still feel lost. There are moments when everything feels draining and overwhelming, and I just want the world to pause for a second so I can catch up. But I’m still trying, and I deserve credit for that. This journey isn’t about becoming the “best” version of yourself—it’s about learning to love even the worst version of yourself. Read that again.

At the end of the day, you only have yourself. That’s why it’s so important to make your life worthwhile. There are few things in life that are perfectly linear; in fact, it’s rare. And there’s beauty in experiencing every facet of life—the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Allow yourself to feel deeply. Truly embrace your emotions, because that’s an intimate experience you get to have with yourself. Above all, declare kindness toward your person, and validate every feeling. Healing is not linear, and that’s perfectly okay.