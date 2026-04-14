Embracing The Granny In Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I’ve grown, I’ve tried hobby after hobby after hobby. Some stick, some don’t; some I rarely have the time for anymore — I’m still mourning my dancing days — and some I’ve managed to pick back up from time to time. When I started to university, I had a somewhat hard time balancing school, work, and my hobbies or personal time. As I cycled through my interests, I realized that there’s a little granny living in me, and I’ve come to embrace her.

I think the first time I realized that I was into “older” hobbies was when I was fascinated by the fact that my grandma’s neighbor could crochet (or knit, I don’t remember). I asked her for a beanie, and she made me two (I still have them). Likewise, I remember asking my mom for a loom knitting kit for Christmas, but I couldn’t get the hang of it; so I got frustrated, and it now lives on a shelf in my closet, waiting to be given a second chance. I also found myself loving to watch telenovelas with my grandma and my aunt. There wasn’t an episode I missed; enjoying the flurry of emotions that ran through me as the plots developed.

The second time was junior year, during my online baking elective. I remember feeling so in my zone as I used my grandma’s Kitchen Aid to whip up desserts. My favorite project was the Yoshi cake I made because the only food coloring available was green. I loved feeling like a baker, even more so when I had more space to work on my assignments in the evenings, rather than the time crunch of a class. I liked it so much, in fact, that I held my grandma’s mixer hostage for a few months after that, baking cookies and trying my hand at Japanese-style pancakes — they didn’t go as well.

After that, however, I found myself back in school, and my focus went towards my studies and after-school dance program, to which I dedicated my entire evenings and some nights, depending on rehearsal schedules. My fast-paced life left little room for other hobbies beyond my digital ones, like gaming (which I managed to sneak in during the school day).

It wasn’t until I got to university that I really came in contact with my “inner granny”, as I like to call her. I had to let go of dance, which significantly freed up my time, and by the second semester, I had a job, which meant I now had ‘big girl money’ to invest in new hobbies. First, I picked up journaling, thanks to my literature class. It was a nice way to unwind, and I often found myself writing letters to others, and even to myself. Why do I consider writing letters a “granny hobby”? Well, for the most part, it requires picking up a pen and paper, thinking about what to write and how. I like decorating my letters, making them special for the recipient, even if they never leave the journal.

I remember the first time I went out clubbing. We went to a popular club in Condado, all dressed up, ready for the experience. And we were seriously underwhelmed. So much so that we ended up leaving within the hour, deciding to go elsewhere. That’s when I realized that clubbing and nightlife weren’t really my scene. I prefer being snuggled up in my bed with a book or simply doing nothing. Not that I wouldn’t go out if I was invited, but I would much rather be at home doing something quieter.

Recently, I picked up crocheting. I kept seeing video after video, pin after pin, showing all the things you can make with it. I was instantly convinced. I hopped over to my nearest craft store and grabbed the cheapest supplies I could find until I got the hang of it. I struggled for a few days, but eventually, I felt confident enough to do my first small project. I was hooked (pun not intended). It was a full circle moment for me; going from a fascinated 8-year-old to a now 19-year-old with a hook in her hands, crocheting on the couch while her grandmother watches TV.

As the years have flown by, I’ve tried different hobbies and have had to let go of some I love. But one thing has remained constant: my love for granny hobbies. From baking to reading, writing, and crocheting, the little old lady in a nightgown and hair rollers that lives inside of me feels ecstatic every time I pick up one of her hobbies. Especially when a telenovela plays in the background. She may not show up all the time, but when she does, she takes over completely; sometimes even to the point where I’m in bed early, refreshed yet tired from the busy day. I think everyone should embrace their inner granny every now and then. It’s good for the soul.