Canva For Students Will Save Your Semester (And Life)!

*This article is NOT sponsored by Canva

Have you been looking for an app that allows you to explore new ways to design presentations and other creative projects? I got you! From presentations to social media, schedules, videos, photo editing, and more, Canva is THE app!

I’ve been using Canva for a decent amount of time now… I’m a fourth year student and Canva has been with me since early high school! You do the math–I’ll give you a clue: A LOT. So, it’s safe to say that I’ve witnessed most of Canva’s updates and new resources firsthand. This brand appears to be effectively oriented and dedicated to providing only the best service.

I’m an education major so cute, creative, and colorful presentations are my go-to. However, they feature a variety of presentation templates that fit into almost any occasion: professional, minimalist, holiday-themed, business, education, etc. And that’s just considering the presentations generated by Canva per se, or created by Canva collaborators (people who choose to publicly share their creations). Canva also has the options to design presentations from scratch or have presentations created and tailored to your specific wants and needs by using their recently introduced AI features.

Another great feature Canva provides is photo and video editing. If you’re a perfectionist like me, this tool can save you from yourself in a heartbeat. Someone photobombed your insta-ready picture? Canva’s got your back! You recorded a video essay that your professor assigned and noticed you accidently did the millennial pause? Canva, most miraculously, has your back! Along that line, Canva also recently added a new feature where you can record yourself while presenting your design. So, if Zoom isn’t working out for you, just head to Canva where you can divide your videos/recordings by slide and do various takes without having to stop the entire thing and start over from the top.

Last, but certainly not least, Canva has taken the initiative to partner with various apps to maximize design creation and sharing. From Instagram to Music Maker, Voice Over, QR Code Makers, etc. You can check out all the possibilities on the app–or website for those of us with computers!

I should disclose that, up until recently, I used Canva for students (free). However, this year, I switched to Canva Pro, and I think it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. I use it for academic purposes–AKA all my classes, social media handling at AsER Organization, personal designs (whether it’s photo editing, redesigning book covers, etc), among many others! Certainly, I fear I wouldn’t be able to pass the semester–or my life–without it!