Camões: Portuguese Language Center At San Juan

Way back in 2023, I wrote an article about switching my major to Foreign Languages and realizing just how happy I was to do so. I mentioned my great experiences thus far, the friendships I’d managed to nurture, and whatever struggles I’d had up until the article was published. While my bachelor’s degree is in two languages, Portuguese was the gateway for me into a new side of college, one that has become very important to me. As part of that new phase of my life, I began involving myself more in the Foreign Languages Department and its activities.

One of the said activities was the inauguration of the university’s very own Portuguese Language Center, sponsored by Camões – Instituto da Cooperação e da Língua, I. P. (Institute for Cooperation and Language, Public Institute). For many years, this particular language institute has shared a close bond with our IUPI, sending professors over to help with Portuguese teaching. And so, in November of 2023, their ties with us were strengthened through the grand opening of the Camões — Centro de Língua Portuguesa de San Juan — the Camões Center, as it has been dubbed. Now, I’m sure you’re wondering…

What Is Camões – Centro de Língua Portuguesa de San Juan?

As the name indicates, the Camões Center serves as an outpost for the Camões Institute here in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This kind of center already exists in different countries, both Portuguese-speaking and not, as a space that promotes the Portuguese language and all the cultures that revolve around it. In our case, the center was envisioned as a place where students could come in order to practice their Portuguese skills, as well as to simply study.

Why Have a Portuguese Language Center?

As already stated, the Camões Center serves as a place of learning and appreciation of lusophone — Portuguese-speaking — culture as a whole. With activities like conferences and movie showings, students are encouraged to embrace Portuguese as a part of their lives and their studies. However, it also serves to create a strong sense of community among those who frequent the Camões Center, as well as introduces them to other like-minded people.

Who Is In Charge of the Camões Center?

While the big bosses are in Portugal, there’s a dedicated team committed to running things smoothly on campus. Professors Miguel Mochila, Analucia Dos Santos, and Camilo Gomides are the faculty involved with the center. In terms of students, Abigail Paxtot Cruz and I are working at the Center as a part of a scholarship from the Camões Institute, plus a lovely team of volunteers made up of Kelly Sánchez Ramos, Luis Oliveras Rivera, Paola Matos Maldonado, and Wilmarie Mcgrath Marrero.

(As of August 2025, Professor Mochila, Abigail, Luis, and I are no longer a part of the official team. I’m the only one still presently on-campus offering unofficial support, given that the professor returned to work in Portugal and the latter two graduated this past May.)

What Does the Camões Center Mean to People?

Of course, the Camões Center was envisioned as a study space that encouraged students to practice Portuguese and to learn more about lusophone cultures, but, as expected, it grew into something more. For this last part, I decided to approach several friends and classmates and ask them what exactly the language center means to them. Fun fact: all these replies are translated from Portuguese!

“The language center, to me, is a space that allows me to study in peace, where I can speak with my friends, and where I was able to make a lot of friends. I met a lot of people who are very kind and motivated me to study Portuguese as my secondary language.”

Alan, Foreign Languages

“The Portuguese Language Center – Camões, to me, is like a home, a place where I can express myself freely and speak with my friends, but also enjoy the Portuguese language because, other than here and in classes, I don’t have someplace to speak the language. I find that it is a very good place and space to feel happy and chat.”

Luis, Literature

“For me, the center is a comfortable place where the [Foreign] Languages people study and practice languages; it is a safe place.”

Kala, Foreign Languages

“It is an opportunity to make friends with people who are very similar to oneself. The kind of people who speak Portuguese, even people who speak French, German, and other languages. Well, it’s that!”

Christopher, Foreign Languages

“The language center, to me, is a space to study Portuguese. Also, to take advantage of the flow of conversations in Portuguese. I also use this space to relax after a day of classes, or after taking a very tough test. I also use this space a lot to mess around with my friends.”

Daniela, Sociology

“It is a community with very creative people, funny moments, and chaotic energy, but it’s all good.”

Alana, Foreign Languages

As you can probably see, the Camões Center has become a safe place for many students, even those who don’t study Portuguese as their major! I, like many others, have come to see the Camões Center as another home, a place where I have another family I know I can count on. If you want to have an idea of what our activities and community look like, you’re free to check out our Instagram profile, our website, or you could even visit us in person at the Foreign Languages Department (3rd floor of the LPM building). Até logo! (See you soon!)