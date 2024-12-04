The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Doing group projects is not for the weak (we all say in unison)! Not only do group projects require us to work with our peers, but they are also intrinsically linked to the development of our collaboration and community-building skills that will assist us in our careers and futures. It is certainly not the easiest technique to complete an assignment, since we’re not working exclusively to please ourselves, but are also considering the other individuals that are coming into play.

This is where I (and certified investigations from professionals) come in. For those of you who don’t know this piece of valuable information: I am an education major. I can confidently say that most, if not all, of my projects involve collaborating with others in the field; whether it’s other students, colleagues, teachers, or professors, there is always someone else. You may be wondering, how have I achieved success? How have I survived? The answer is simple and I’m here to share some tips on how to effectively handle group projects.

#1: Respect Comes Above All Else.

Mutual respect is essential when working in a group. However, respect can take many forms. To be more specific, we must acknowledge and appreciate our differences. We should focus on our strengths while also helping each other in the areas we consider weaknesses. Being open-minded and respecting our diverse personalities, learning styles, and socioemotional skills, is deeply crucial.

#2: Effective Communication Is Key.

Effective communication is fundamental to understanding every aspect of a group project, including ourselves and our working dynamics. But what does effective communication entail, exactly? Simple, it involves being an active listener and a concise speaker, as well as open to giving and receiving feedback. With effective communication comes the need for compromise and honesty about our ideas, feelings, and skills.

#3: There Is No “I” in TEAM.

Group ≠ Individual

With a great team comes great responsibility (hehe, get it?). To facilitate and improve our group skills and effectively complete a task, I recommend a fair division of the workload.

Important tip: If someone finds themselves unable to complete their share of the work, the group must be open to supporting one another. I strongly recommend this mentality because today it’s a colleague struggling to balance their work, but tomorrow it could be you needing a helping hand!

#4: Deadlines Will Save Your Life.

From my experience, I’ve identified two types of deadlines:

Hard deadlines: These cannot be altered under any circumstances. For example, the official hand-in date is a hard deadline in itself!

Flexible deadlines: These are established by the group and can be modified according to democratic decisions. For instance, if the group project is divided into phases, the group can set flexible deadlines to complete each phase before handing in the project.

Both of these deadlines can help us stay organized and manage our workloads effectively!

For these last three suggestions, I consulted different sources. I found it necessary to consult professionals that have also been in our position, as I felt it was important to provide points of view aside from my own.

#5: Set Clear Expectations For All Group Members

According to Saint Leo University, it’s important to establish clear expectations for everyone involved. This aligns with tip #3 (There is No “I” in TEAM). We must not only compromise, as a group, on the tasks at hand, but we must also be fair with ourselves. Are we able to fulfill our responsibilities? Are we being academically responsible and balanced? We must be responsible and goal-oriented to achieve our objectives.

#6: Schedule Regular Meetups

Herzing University suggests that regular meetings are essential. This tip complements tip #2 (Effective Communication is Key). Communication must be periodic and consistent. Whether the meetups are focused on doing actual work or on receiving and giving feedback, the group must be open to understanding every member.

#7: Ask The Professor For Help

According to Utica University, whenever issues arise, we need to feel confident in reaching out to professors for assistance. They can be the key to helping us sort things out and get back on track.

While group projects can sometimes be a bit challenging, they are essential when developing critical collaboration skills that will, eventually, benefit us in our daily lives. I hope these tips can help you not only to survive group projects but also thrive within them!