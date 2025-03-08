The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Future of Black Women in Healthcare

Throughout the history of healthcare, women have been the fundamental backbone for the development of the field. Historically, Black women have been key in setting foundational milestones and discoveries regarding women’s health-related issues. However, this progress did not appear without the dehumanization of Black women in the process. Certain medical specialties such as gynecology and obstetrics were founded on the extreme sexual violence and experimentation of enslaved women. Additionally, the harvesting of DNA cells from Black women for genetic studies, further emphasizes this exploitation.

This discriminatory and inhumane groundwork still trickles into the US healthcare system today. Many Black female patients suffer due to stereotyping, racial bias, and inadequate care; many Black female healthcare workers struggle to find representation or community within their immediate lines of work. But, as time passes, more Black women are taking stands for their healthcare rights and are striving to make a difference in the field. Their voices are speaking out against injustices of Black women in the healthcare sector. This article will feature interviews with executive members of UNT’s Black Girl White Coat organization and medical professionals who will share their viewpoints on the future of healthcare for Black women.

In your opinion, what are the biggest issue(s) black women face in healthcare?

Lisa Igbakpa, Biology Major: Black women face systemic racism and bias in healthcare, leading to higher maternal mortality rates, untreated pain, and inadequate care for chronic illnesses. They also struggle with limited access to mental health support and underrepresentation in medical research. Addressing these disparities requires better provider education, increased representation, and improved access to quality care.

Jennifer Ward, Registered Nurse: One of the biggest issues I’ve faced being a black woman in healthcare is individuals thinking we are less knowledgeable than other races. This includes other healthcare clinicians, patients, patients’ families, and other collaborative teams.

Brianne Crowley, Registered Nurse: Being overlooked when opportunities for growth come along. On the receiving end, a black patient not being heard is another issue.

Do you think the US healthcare field disregards black female health issues?

Erika M, Biology Major: Most definitely. Studies show that black women face the most severe implications because we are often disregarded. This has been happening for centuries and there are still little to no changes.

Ty Taylor, Biology Major: Yes, the US healthcare system takes us as a joke and they do not pay attention to us when help is needed.

Ameerah Jackson, Registered Nurse: Yes, but I believe that things are improving because we are making our voices heard in a united way. I think we have a long way to go, but as long as we continue to speak up and advocate for our needs, we will continue to see change. Also having proper representation in the field helps as well.

Ogechi Eronini, Registered Nurse: Yes, they do because people are often so blinded by skin color rather than individualism when it comes to providing adequate care or treatment for others.

Have your personal experiences as a black woman influence you to pursue a career in healthcare?

Shamyra Sims, Registered Nurse: Yes, my personal experiences are the main reasons why I became an RN so I could treat all people the way they are supposed to be treated in this field.

Lisa Igbakpa, Biology Major: Yes, my personal experiences have influenced my decision to pursue a career in healthcare. Losing my friend to cancer as a teenager opened my eyes to the realities of the medical field and the importance of compassionate, high-quality care, especially for young patients. This experience drove me to become a pediatrician, ensuring that children and teens receive the attention and treatment they deserve. It also reinforced my awareness of healthcare disparities, particularly for marginalized communities, and strengthened my commitment to making a difference in patients’ lives.

Jennifer Ward, Registered Nurse: My personal experience of having family members not having people that looked like them, taking care of them made me pursue healthcare. I believe people deserve the right to know that black women are fully capable and qualified to ensure quality care.

Peace Adu, Biology Major: My desire to pursue healthcare stems from both personal experiences and inspiration from my mom. Witnessing my friend Shalom’s mom go into the hospital for a simple cough and not return, without clear answers, left me wanting to help prevent that kind of uncertainty. My mom, with her compassion and work ethic, showed me how impactful healthcare can be. I’ve always loved being around patients and find surgery fascinating, and these experiences drive my passion to make a real difference in people’s lives.

As a black woman, why is representation important to you in the healthcare field?

STUDENTS

Erika M, Biology Major: It inspires women that look like me to go for what they aim for in the future. Personally, having representation really led me to focus on my dreams and one day serve as representation to others.

Ty Taylor, Biology Major: It is important because it directly impacts patients’ trust and quality of care. Many black patients feel unheard or dismissed in medical settings. Seeing healthcare providers like them makes a big difference and can help build trust and better communication.

Lisa Igbakpa, Biology Major: Representation is important to me as a Black woman entering healthcare because it helps bridge the gap in trust between patients and providers. Seeing healthcare professionals who look like me can inspire confidence and provide a sense of belonging, especially for patients from similar backgrounds. It also ensures that diverse perspectives and experiences are considered in patient care, helping to address the unique health challenges faced by marginalized communities. Representation can also create a more inclusive environment for me as I navigate the field and advocate for the needs of all patients.

Peace Adu, Biology Major: As a Black woman entering healthcare, representation is deeply important to me because I want women to be given proper care, I want to be able to have a healthcare system that sees them and will prioritize making sure they get good healthcare. However it’s also about the example I set for my future children. I want them to see that they can break barriers and thrive in spaces where they may feel underrepresented. By being in this field, I can show them the power of empathy, the value of diversity, and the importance of making a difference in a system that needs more understanding and inclusion. It’s about ensuring that when they need care, they feel seen, heard, and respected, just as my mom is doing for me.

____________________________________________________________

PROFESSIONALS

Jennifer Ward, Registered Nurse: Representation is important because historically other races have hurt and hindered the progression of providing safe care for other black people. America has a history of not having the best interest for black people. A patient seeing me sometimes allows them to understand they can trust me to advocate in a way that benefits them.

Ameerah Jackson, Registered Nurse: We have an inner strength in us as black women that allows us to stand up for ourselves and our patients to anyone or anything in order to make our needs known. Also in a country that doesn’t always show us in the best light, we need to have representation to show future generations what’s possible to accomplish in the healthcare field with hard work and determination. If you can see someone that looks like you doing a job, you can be inspired to know that it is possible.

Brianne Crowley, Registered Nurse: Representation matters to me as a black woman because I am a first generation college graduate. There were no examples in my own home and few in my community to model after. I would love to encourage and mentor others to persevere and achieve so that we can serve our community!

Shamyra Sims, Registered Nurse: Representation is so important to have a voice on the ethical, moral duties of healthcare. We deserve safe treatment, we deserve the right treatment and we deserve to be treated equally compared to patients that do not look like us.

_______________________________________________________

As livelihoods are tested every day within the healthcare system, there are still Black women who are willing to speak up and speak out about their experiences in the field from both patient, professional, and student perspectives. Being heard is the next step to taking action and making significant changes to impact us all. Morbidities and mortalities within Black populations, specifically Black female populations, do not have to end in tragic statistics. Voices can inspire, drive, and innovate new ideologies, inspire upcoming and previous scholars and practitioners, and give a voice to the underrepresented communities that are still in dire need of equity within the general population. With a voice, comes a stand, and with a stand comes a population willing to fight for themselves and their rights as people in a system meant to care for them this women’s history month.