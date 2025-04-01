Redefining Wellness in Women’s History Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

How Ki Gaines is Redefining Wellness Through Leading Essentials

As Women’s History Month wraps up, I want to spotlight an inspiring entrepreneur who is making waves in the wellness space, Ki Gaines. Women have been breaking barriers in business for centuries, from Madam C.J. Walker, the first female self-made millionaire, to modern powerhouses like Sara Blakely and Rihanna. These trailblazers paved the way for women like Ki, who are reshaping industries and creating brands that truly matter.

So who is Ki Gaines?

Ki Gaines is the founder of Leading Essentials, a wellness entrepreneur with a background in lifestyle management. She has worked with high-profile families, witnessing firsthand how small, consistent habits can create long-term well-being. With this insight, she built Leading Essentials to provide women with the tools and resources needed to elevate their daily lives.

She describes Leading Essentials as a lifestyle brand dedicated to helping women cultivate healthier, more intentional lives. With a focus on blending timeless wisdom with modern well-being, the brand offers curated products, expert-led resources, and a strong community that empowers women to take control of their daily routines. It’s not just about wellness, it’s about building a lifestyle that’s both sustainable and fulfilling.

Entrepreneurship is never a straight path, and Ki, the founder of Leading Essentials, knows this better than anyone. With a background in lifestyle management and experience working with high-profile families, she saw firsthand how daily habits and intentional routines shape overall well-being. Through Leading Essentials, she’s on a mission to blend timeless wisdom with modern living, helping women across generations live their best lives.

I got the chance to chat with Ki about her journey where we had a real conversation about what it takes to build something meaningful. We talked about challenges, marketing, and the biggest lessons she’s learned along the way.

0.1 The Challenges of Starting a Brand

One of the biggest hurdles Ki faced was turning her vision into a thriving business. Leading Essentials isn’t just about selling products, it’s about creating meaningful connections and inspiring women to lead intentional lives. Some of her early product launches didn’t perform as expected, which was frustrating at first. But instead of giving up, she took a page from designer Rebecca Minkoff’s book and reminded herself that success takes time. “It took two years for my first shirt to gain attention,” Ki noted, using that perspective to refine her strategy and build an even stronger community.

02. Building a Brand Through Authentic Marketing

Ki’s makes an effort not to post anything that doesn’t align with her values. Instead, she uses organic engagement on Instagram and TikTok to start real conversations and build genuine connections.

Facebook helps her keep the community strong, and she’s all about forming partnerships that feel true to the brand, like her collab with the Dallas Cowboys dancers.

She dabbles in paid promotions, but only when it makes sense. “Our paid strategy supports rather than leads our brand building,” she explained, emphasizing authenticity.

0.3 Advice for Young Professionals

Ki’s biggest piece of advice? Stop overthinking and start doing. She believes self-discovery comes from experience, not endless planning. “Taking action is more valuable than waiting for the perfect opportunity,” she told me.

She also encourages young professionals to seek mentorship from multiple sources because different perspectives can be game-changers. “Get a mentor for every aspect of your life,” she advised. “Different areas deserve specialized guidance.”

She urges for potential entrepreneurs to take inspiration and “study the timeless wisdom of those who’ve come before you, but don’t be afraid to reimagine their approaches for today’s essential practices.”

0.4 What’s Next for Leading Essentials?

Big things are on the horizon for Ki and her brand. Leading Essentials is launching a private online community where women can connect with wellness experts without breaking the bank. She’s also developing a curated product line designed to elevate women’s daily lives, solidifying Leading Essentials as a go-to resource for modern well-being. “We’re bridging generations, transforming timeless knowledge into modern essentials for complete well-being,” she shared.

Final Takeaways

After talking with Ki, I walked away with a new appreciation for what it really takes to build a brand with heart. Her journey proves that entrepreneurship is all about perseverance, adaptability, and a rock-solid commitment to purpose. “Entrepreneurship itself embodies our philosophy, honoring the wisdom of those who built before us while innovating for future generations,” she told me.

In a world filled with fleeting wellness trends, Leading Essentials stands out by focusing on authenticity and meaningful connections. Ki’s story is a powerful reminder that true well-being isn’t about following the latest fads, it’s about making a lasting impact. And with Leading Essentials, she’s doing just that.