My Spotify Wrapped Semester (The 5 Songs That Kept Me Alive)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spotify Wrapped isn’t out yet, but mine doesn’t need to be. I already know what carried me through this semester. And it wasn’t my planner. Or my professors. Or my willpower. It’s be a reflection of exactly how this semester went, a little messy, kind of emotional, weirdly nostalgic, and way too dependent on background music to survive awkward silences and walk-of-shame study sessions. It was these songs. The real Wrapped. The one that matters.

“Company” – Justin Bieber

This played every time I was in my “I don’t want a relationship, but I also don’t want to be left alone” mood. The playlist for situationships I made up in my head. It’s the soundtrack to texting someone back, knowing full well I’m not interested, but also not trying to be left on read. You get it.

“Swim Good” – Frank Ocean

This one’s for the walks where I had nothing to say to anyone and everything to overthink. It’s my “I’m fine, just tired” theme song. Quiet. Heavy. Kinda dramatic. Still good.

“Dirty Little Secret” – The All-American Rejects

I don’t know why this came back, but it did. Sometimes you just need something loud and chaotic to match the energy of trying to finish three assignments at once while pretending to care. This was that.

“Beautiful Strangers” – TXT

Played when I needed to mentally log out. Or be soft for no reason. It’s chill, emotional, and works for late-night scrolling, folding laundry, or zoning out in the back of class. They understood the assignment.

“Joyride” – Cortis

This one’s just a vibe. No deep reason. It made me feel better, even if nothing was actually better. I played it when I wanted to feel like I was doing okay, even if I was spiraling a little bit. 10/10.

If you really want to understand my semester, don’t ask how school’s going, just check what I’ve been playing. These songs got me through boredom, chaos, and everything in between.

Spotify Wrapped, when it comes out, can keep the stats. It’s not super deep or curated, but it got me through. And that’s the whole point, right? This was the real playlist.