Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
music landscape
music landscape
Photo by blocks from Unsplash
UNT | Life

My Spotify Wrapped Semester (The 5 Songs That Kept Me Alive)

Awa Faal Student Contributor, University of North Texas
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spotify Wrapped isn’t out yet, but mine doesn’t need to be. I already know what carried me through this semester. And it wasn’t my planner. Or my professors. Or my willpower. It’s be a reflection of exactly how this semester went, a little messy, kind of emotional, weirdly nostalgic, and way too dependent on background music to survive awkward silences and walk-of-shame study sessions. It was these songs. The real Wrapped. The one that matters. 

“Company” – Justin Bieber

This played every time I was in my “I don’t want a relationship, but I also don’t want to be left alone” mood. The playlist for situationships I made up in my head.  It’s the soundtrack to texting someone back, knowing full well I’m not interested, but also not trying to be left on read. You get it. 

“Swim Good” – Frank Ocean

This one’s for the walks where I had nothing to say to anyone and everything to overthink. It’s my “I’m fine, just tired” theme song. Quiet. Heavy. Kinda dramatic. Still good.

“Dirty Little Secret” – The All-American Rejects

I don’t know why this came back, but it did. Sometimes you just need something loud and chaotic to match the energy of trying to finish three assignments at once while pretending to care. This was that.

“Beautiful Strangers” – TXT

Played when I needed to mentally log out. Or be soft for no reason. It’s chill, emotional, and works for late-night scrolling, folding laundry, or zoning out in the back of class. They understood the assignment.

“Joyride” – Cortis

This one’s just a vibe. No deep reason. It made me feel better, even if nothing was actually better. I played it when I wanted to feel like I was doing okay, even if I was spiraling a little bit. 10/10.

If you really want to understand my semester, don’t ask how school’s going, just check what I’ve been playing. These songs got me through boredom, chaos, and everything in between.

Spotify Wrapped, when it comes out, can keep the stats. It’s not super deep or curated, but it got me through. And that’s the whole point, right? This was the real playlist.

Awa Faal

UNT '28

I’m a sophomore at the University of North Texas majoring in Political Science with a minor in Journalism. As a member of the UNT Honors College, I stay actively involved on campus through mentorship, student media, and academic organizations. I’m passionate about both law and media, I see myself pursuing a career in corporate or in-house law while also exploring the dynamic field of journalism. Right now, I’m gaining experience through campus news, working on anchor segments and reporting projects that highlight student experiences, policy changes, and local issues. Outside of academics, I love tapping into my creative side. Writing and world-building are some of my favorite ways to explore politics, culture, and human connection in a different light. I also enjoy journaling, editing my favorite movies/Tv shows, and experimenting with more hands on creatives like crochet. These outlets keep me grounded and also challenge me to think critically about communication and storytelling in today’s world. I’m also dedicated to personal growth and wellness. Lately I’ve been focusing on building healthier routines, everything from meal-prepping and fitness to self-discipline and balance. Whether I’m studying in the library, producing my next news package, or brainstorming new creative projects, I bring equal parts drive and creativity to everything I do. At my core, I want to inspire others while continuing to grow into the best version of myself.