Getting Your Skin Summer Ready: Affordable Skincare For College Students

Summer is just around the corner and we have just the right amount of time to come up with a full-proof skincare routine. Now, I don’t know about you, but I’m also not trying to break my non-existent bank account. With online media invading our minds, it’s easy to fall victim to high-end products, or for most, an overload of products that do the same thing. So, to make life easier, here is a list of some skincare products you can pick up or add to your shopping cart.

La Roche-Posay is a house classic. You can never go wrong with their facial cleanser, for night or day. It’s gentle and quite frankly I feel like a cleanser only works when it suds up. So, The Purifying Foaming Cleanser is perfect and college friendly. After cleansing, dark spots and discoloration can sometimes get in the way of even skin tone. If you’re interested in treating hyperpigmentation, The Ordinary is for you.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Cleanser improves skin texture, tone and radiance, and it’s nice to be able to use an exfoliant and know that you’re not burning your skin off. This specific one is light weight, and improves skin texture fairly quickly, but in terms of evening skin tone, I find that this takes a little longer to see any difference but it’s very beginner friendly. So if you’re looking for something with fast results, this might not be your cup of tea. But, while we’re on the topic of skin texture, let’s talk about body moisturizer.

Vaseline Aloe Vera lotion is a new favorite. It’s so underrated and it makes your skin feel super soft. It also leaves a little bit of a glow, which is perfect for the summer while also having hydrating elements. And we can’t talk about a natural glow without discussing sunscreen. Two affordable sunscreens that deserve a shout out are Black Girl sunscreen and Sun Bum. I’ve noticed an overall difference after using Black Girl sunscreen on my face, and Sun Bum is a classic that works well for all over the body. Nothing fancy, but it works and it also doesn’t have that sunscreen smell. Also, round of applause for the fact that Black Girl doesn’t leave a white residue. Sun Bum can, the higher the number, but SPF 50 is more than effective to protect your skin (and doesn’t leave a white residue), so I recommend it for arms and legs.

Now, sunscreen can work just as effective as a face moisturizer, but if you’re looking for something to put on at night, Hydrangea’s Hydro Boost is worth mentioning. A little goes a long way, so it’s definitely worth the price. And what if you might want to add a little eye cream to your nighttime routine, but you don’t have eye cream money? No worries, because a little birdy has told me the perfect alternative. Vaseline. Yup – you heard right. Regular old Vaseline and a little goes a long way with the same benefits you see in overpriced eye creams. And for the finale, Aquaphor healing ointment for your lips is like the cherry on top to finishing your routine. It gets overlooked for being basic, but it does not need to be fancy. We just need something to get the job done with long-lasting moisture. So this will always come in first place.

Coming up with a skincare routine can seem daunting, so hopefully this can lessen the pressure and also remind you that expensive doesn’t mean better. It’s never too late to get started, and with summer around the corner I’ll be making sure I’m prepared for the upcoming season too.