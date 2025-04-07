April Awareness: Causes We Care About

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, so April isn’t just about spring break, pollen allergies, and weird weather. It’s actually packed with awareness months that highlight stuff that seriously matters. From mental health to inclusion to giving back, April gives us a chance to learn more, show up, and do something—even if it’s just starting a convo.

Here are a few causes you should definitely know about this month:

Autism Awareness Month

We’ve come a long way in talking about autism, but there’s still a lot of misunderstanding out there. This month is all about accepting and celebrating people with autism for who they are—not trying to “fix” them. Everyone’s brain works differently, and that’s what makes people awesome.

So instead of just “awareness,” this month pushes for acceptance, inclusion, and listening to autistic voices. Wanna help? Support creators, learn what ableism is, and maybe stop using terms that hurt people without realizing it. Respect goes a long way.

Stress Awareness Month

Raise your hand if you’ve felt stressed in the last 24 hours 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️

Same. Life can be a lot sometimes—school, friends, work, family, figuring yourself out… it piles up.

Stress Awareness Month is here to remind us that stress is normal but also super important to manage. It’s not just about bubble baths and deep breathing (although those help)—it’s about finding what actually works for you. Talking it out, journaling, taking breaks, saying no (yes, that’s allowed). Mental health isn’t a trend—it’s health.

National Volunteer Month

Okay, volunteering isn’t just something people do to get college apps looking good (though yeah, it helps). It’s about showing up for your community and making things better— thats why Her Campus is making sure in April we take lead and help our community by having philanthropy events like “Donate to Her” and much more!

This month is about giving back, in whatever way you can. You don’t have to save the world, but you can make someone’s day a little brighter. And honestly? That’s kind of better.