Avoiding The Post-Spring Break Rut

Getting back into the academic grind after spring break can be tough. As a student, spring break is like the first taste of summer vacation. Whether you went on an extravagant trip, a week-long bender with friends or just relaxed at home, it is just enough time to forget about your academic responsibilities. It almost feels cruel, because as soon as that sweet trip is over, your classes seem like they’re throwing everything they’ve got right in your face. Every week until summer feels like finals week, except you feel like you have no motivation; you’re just begging for it to be over. Here’s how I do my best to avoid the spring semester blues and conquer the busy last weeks of the semester…

Map it out

I love to make a weekly schedule or even fill a monthly calendar. With so much going on, it can be easy to miss an assignment and not realize until it’s too late. Mapping out as much of your semester as possible, especially for when your assignments are due, is incredibly helpful for staying on track! Keeping yourself organized gives you a better feeling of control over your life, and helps you avoid the chaos before it sinks in. Cross things off your list as you go, and you’re sure to feel better about your workload! You got this!

Study Tips

I thrive when I know I’ve made the most effort for my classes. Studying is a great way to make sure you know your stuff, and are prepared for in-class discussions, homework and exams. I am not saying you need to take refuge in the library for four hours with a textbook, but it is important to incorporate at least thirty minutes of studying for each class you’re taking into your day.

Never study in your bedroom. If you study in your bedroom or in your dorm, you are more likely to give up and get distracted. Studying in your bedroom promotes a sense of comfort and encourages you to lay in your bed or kick your feet up. I promise you this is not the proper environment for learning. By utilizing campus resources like open study spaces, the library, or even sitting outside on a nice day, you are more inclined to focus on your studies. We’ve all had our moments where we know we should be studying, but we lay down and scroll on our phone instead. You can’t lay in bed on your phone if you’re at the library!

Take breaks and do it often. It is encouraged to take a five-minute break for every 30 straight minutes of studying that you accomplish. Giving yourself a break and doing something you enjoy (stretching, scrolling on your phone, talking to friends, etc.) is a good way to keep your brain engaged and avoid burning out. When you study continuously for long periods of time, you do not retain information as well as you do when studying in short segments.

Make time for yourself

Life should not be all about when your next assignment is due, even on weekdays. Weekends are not the only time that you should be giving yourself a break and hitting refresh. Whether personal time for you is going to the gym, reading, watching TV, hanging out with friends, taking a long shower or just indulging in a hobby, you should be setting aside time each day. Personal time is important, and the only break you get during the day shouldn’t always be right before you go to sleep. Making time to do things that you enjoy, and that give you a sense of self, is the basis of creating a work-life balance.

get some sleep

College students know all too well the feeling of staying up late even though there’s class in the morning. Sometimes it’s to study, and sometimes it’s because that’s the only break you get after a busy school day. While I know it’s no fun to finish your homework and then go right to sleep, it may be what’s best for your body. Getting a healthy amount of sleep, at least seven hours, is important for the average college-age student (18-24 years old). Failing to achieve this nightly goal can affect the way you learn, as well as your mental and physical performance throughout the day. If you have time for a nap during the day and you know that you have class later, it might be worth setting an alarm and resting up when you can for some extra fuel.

Don’t fall victim to the college diet

Microwave ramen noodles and protein bars are not going to cut it, sorry! Not to sound like your parents, but you need to be eating three meals a day, some snacks and having enough water. The dining hall food can be something fierce, and every college student can relate to that. However, most dining halls do their best to offer balanced meals, and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables for students. Eating healthy is good for your body, but also good for your mind. When you eat good you feel good, and that’s just a fact! Supplying your body with enough fuel (and the right kind of fuel) is key to surviving the harsh weeks that wrap up the semester. Grabbing food to-go when you can and doing your best to balance your diet will keep you sharp for those rough days ahead!

As always, everyone has a different experience each semester. Maybe your school-life after spring break is a breeze, and you’re free to kick back and relax as the semester rolls by! Maybe not, and you’re swamped between school, work, clubs and whatever else is on your plate. Regardless, looking out for yourself and remembering to take a breather is vital. Hopefully, you’re able to use some of these techniques to make the rest of your semester easier while you patiently wait for summer!