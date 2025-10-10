We Don’t Need Another Harry Potter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

HBO has decided to adapt the Harry Potter book series again. The adaptation, this time a TV show instead of a movie series, began production in July of this year. Though the franchise is and continues to be beloved by many, I believe this new adaptation is not only unnecessary, but harmful.

Nowadays, it feels like so many new films and TV shows are either an adaptation of an already successful piece of pop culture, a remake of another movie, or a film with the same predictable plot and story structure. Take Disney, for example, with their constant remakes of old ideas that have the same plot structure, or book-to-film adaptations like Percy Jackson, A Wrinkle in Time, and The Goldfinch, which fell completely flat. I mean, when was the last time you saw a new movie that was original and fresh? For me, it stretches back not only months, but years.

So, what is happening and why?

The answer is simple: money. The film and television industry doesn’t profit as much on originality as it does on remakes, which are easy to consume and even easier to sell. Why would a producer decide against a remake that’s guaranteed to work when they know the risks that come with new ideas? But this risk-avoidant mentality has resulted in an onslaught of easily-written and consumable media. I mean, how many series or movies have you watched that are only made up of media cliches? These remakes and rehashes have little to no impact on the viewers or any part in society. They’re easy to watch, but easy to forget, too.

Now, I truly believe that there’s a time and a place for trash TV or otherwise easily-consumable media. But it shouldn’t be what our industries are focused on. . There’s no reason to adapt the Harry Potter series again when the movies made over 7.7 billion dollars. It’s clear that there are going to be no new ideas in the new series, so it reads as nothing more than a cash-grab that’s capitalizing on nostalgia and existing IP.

Treatment of The Original Cast

With the immense popularity of the franchise, the cast of the original films suffered immensely. The amount of pressure and attention put on the child actors led to major issues, like Daniel Radcliffe developing a drinking problem to cope with fame or Emma Watson being sexualized when she was still a child.

To this day, Harry Potter “superfans” continue to treat the original cast horrifically and with no respect. I’ve seen online harassment towards Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint not only when I was a child, but still today. This is especially true for Watson, the only female protagonist in the series, who spoke out about being harassed the moment she turned eighteen.

People who both love and hate the original series can’t seem to leave the original cast alone. So one question arises; why are the makers of this new series willing to put another generation of children through this? Can we really expect people to treat these new stars better?

Capitalizing on Nostalgia

All eight of the original Harry Potter movies are in the top 150 highest-grossing films of all time, released between 2001 and 2011. It’s important to consider that time frame when looking at the decision to create another adaptation. Is fourteen years long enough to warrant a remake? The film industry has not intensely changed over the past fourteen years, and the original films were, and still are, beloved by millions. Why, outside of money, is HBO deciding to remake the series?

I think it’s because of nostalgia. The first Harry Potter movie came out 24 years ago, and for those who were alive during the series release, the new series is bound to contain immense nostalgia for a past that those fans can’t go back to. This nostalgia is something at the core of the franchise and noticeable to anyone who loves Harry Potter to this day. Fans love the world and the characters, but more than that, they seem to love the feeling of nostalgia that’s intertwined with the books and movies.

Another Harry Potter Adaptation is Unnecessary

I’ve been a Harry Potter fan my entire life. I grew up watching the movies and reading the books, and I have a deep love for the characters and the world. I mean, there’s a reason I can recite the whole first book almost from memory and can win my family Harry Potter trivia contest almost every time.

But even through the rose-colored glasses that I view the franchise with, I still see the inevitable truth: we need to move on.

As Gen Z enters the workforce, we’re bringing an intense amount of creativity and new ideas with us. We should make space for this new generation of creativity, and adaptations like the upcoming Harry Potter series not only lack this, but are also obvious cash grabs. Instead of consuming more Harry Potter and the culture of remakes that surrounds it, we should emphasize the creativity that’s already here.