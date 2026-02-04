Waking Up Before 9AM Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever wonder if some people have more than 24 hours in a day? How else could one person fit classes, work, studying, fitness, social time, hobbies, personal time, eating, and sleeping into just one day without losing their mind?

I used to ask myself that constantly. There was simply too much to do and not enough hours to do it. I’d spend days looming over my endless to-do lists, battling responsibilities, and feeling like there was no leeway for me to enjoy the life I was living. I wanted more time for my hobbies and side projects. More time to focus on things I love. More time to enjoy the little things without constantly feeling like I was falling behind.

After countless abandoned planners, failed attempts at completely reshaping my routines, and many sleep-deprived I’m gonna change my entire life at 4 a.m. revelations, I decided to go back to the basics and set my alarm for 7 a.m.

reshaping my mornings

I won’t lie, the first few days were rough. I was exhausted, groggy, and grumpy. I had to force myself out of bed, and some days, I didn’t get up at all. It took a lot of self-discipline and dedication (and coffee), but eventually, my body got used to waking with the birds.

I’ll let you in on a secret.

I am absolutely loving it.

Once I got over the initial misery that comes with being a morning person, I realized how truly beneficial those extra morning hours were to the rest of my day. As a chronic late-riser, giving myself more than 15 minutes to put myself together before I started my day helped not only my laughable time management skills, but my confidence, too. The extra time I put into my appearance in the morning showed in how I carried myself throughout the day.

Instead of dreading my alarm sound, I’ve found myself looking forward to my morning ritual: a cup of coffee, my skincare routine, a little bit of journaling, a podcast or YouTube video or two. I relish in the simple joy of these moments, small windows of peace before the business of my responsibilities takes hold of my day.

Sometimes I’ll make myself a more intricate breakfast than a single yogurt cup. Some days I take more time to get ready and pamper myself. If I’m feeling particularly energized and want to hit the ground running, I’ll knock out some homework first thing.

Instead of my duties dictating my life, the choice of how I spend those extra hours is mine alone.

taking control of the day

Choosing a slow and peaceful morning opened a door for me to juggle different responsibilities and commitments throughout my day. Before, my days were crammed, rushed, and compacted into what felt like a few short hours. I ended every night feeling like I did so much, yet so little at the same time. Taking extra time in the morning to look at the day ahead of me and plan accordingly showed me that I actually do have the time for more than just school and work.

Instead of my days feeling like a train barreling toward me with no way to stop it, it feels like I’m the one conducting the train.

Next time you’re feeling in desperate need of a change, remember that you don’t need to overhaul every part of your life. The best change can be as simple as setting your alarm a few hours earlier.