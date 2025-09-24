The Pros and Cons of Community College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I hear the word “university,” my mind immediately thinks of the “freshman experience,” something that seemingly everyone goes through. It’s an exciting time full of making friends, enriching experiences, and living life to the fullest. Diversifying knowledge, making mistakes, partying, and the intense switch in academics from high school to college is commonly tied to the concept of the freshman experience.

But this stereotype of university experience is often exclusionary to transfer students. If the freshman experience is expected for every student, what happens to those who don’t fit in the box?

Community college is becoming increasingly popular as a lead-in to university, but transfer students still make up a small percentage of most university communities. According to UNC’s website, there were 504 transfer students enrolled as of Spring 2025, a small but reasonable number of students compared to the total student population of around 7,000. UNC doesn’t provide statistics for how many transfers come from community colleges, but we can assume that they make up a good portion of these statistics.

As a transfer student myself, I’ve set out to discuss the pros and cons of getting an associate’s degree before university, and to ask the question: is it really worth it?

Pros: Saving Money and Flexibility

A huge draw towards community college is the financial freedom it offers. While it’s not free, it’s significantly cheaper than most universities and can be a smart financial decision. Community colleges don’t offer or require housing, so this can be a game changer for those still living with their parents.

Along with that, community college is deeply flexible. Community colleges have a larger demographic of students who didn’t attend college straight out of high school, aka non-traditional students. They’re often returning to school as adults, some with children, or they’re otherwise on a non-traditional schooling journey. As a result, community colleges are deeply empathetic toward their students’ situations and intensely flexible with scheduling.

I was able to complete a specified associate’s degree with mostly online classes due to this flexibility, and being able to work and go to school at the same time was a game changer and saved me even more money. Most of my classes were online and I flourished in the flexibility of being able to choose where I learned while working full-time. This, on top of flexibility, taught me to multitask between work and school and got me ready for the work-life-school balance at a traditional university.

Cons: Isolation and Being Thrown into Academia

Being a community college transfer student can also come with extreme isolation, both during community college and after the transfer to a university. Most community college students are deeply focused on both their studies and their personal lives, so it can be extremely difficult to find friends and community. School clubs and community events are hard to come by. Since academics are the sole focus of your time in school, you may miss out on any activities typical of a first-year college student.

After transitioning to a university, that isolation still resonates. By junior year, many friend groups have already solidified, so it can be difficult to make connections in and out of academics.

Along with this, while first-time students have a buffer to make mistakes and figure out their career path, community college transfers are juniors. This puts immediate pressure on any decision making. There’s no time for transfers to adjust to university academia and their processes, and this can be deeply overwhelming and frightening.

Is Community College Really Worth It?

Overall, is community college worth it? Is financial freedom beneficial enough to push through isolation?

For me, it’s 100 times worth it. Saving so much money and meeting new students studying in community colleges saved me resources and gave me a fresh perspective on my education. Seeing single moms working two jobs and going to classes full time inspired me, and I’m grateful for every day that I learn because of it.

Being able to live at home gave me a much-needed transition period, and though it was a challenge, I was still able to find friends and a form of community. Pushing through my isolation gave me some of the most fruitful experiences of my entire life. I overcame this solitude by joining school clubs and participating in community events. I’ve found myself to be a member of the UNCO community, and I’m extremely proud of myself for this.

Isolation can be disheartening, but pushing through gave me some of the most fruitful experiences of my entire life. By continuing to push myself to be the most extroverted and social person I can be, I’m overcoming this solitude.