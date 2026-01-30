Trending Now: “In My Chinese Era”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UIC chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are on the wellness side of TikTok, you have probably seen the “turning Chinese” trend. This started when Sherry Zhu posted a video (@sherryxiiruii) that has almost 3 million views. In the video, she tells the viewers, “Tomorrow you are turning Chinese”. Since then, she has continued posting videos giving advice on how to become a “Chinese baddie.” This trend consists of many women posting about Chinese wellness tips that include the following:

Drinking hot water first thing in the morning to activate the digestive system

Cutting out cold water and ice

Making compote

Eating blanched leafy greens

Avoiding raw vegetables

Keeping your feet warm

Lymphatic drainage

Movement in the morning

Making traditional Chinese foods like Congee and red braised pork belly

I see many similarities to my culture in Chinese wellness trends. As a Slavic girl, my mom emphasized the importance of keeping your feet warm to regulate body temperature and drinking cup after cup of tea. Teas have have been dranken for their benefits for centuries. Some of my favorites for their benefits are mint, chamomile, sleepy time, and lemon ginger. My favorites for taste are raspberry, blueberry, and passion.

Looking through a wellness lens, I honestly love this trend. Focusing on digestion, regulation, and movement is so IN. 2026 is the year to create our best selves, and that starts within. Taking care of our bodies will have positive effects on all areas of life.

Viewed through a social lens, this trend leaves a bitter taste in my mouth. Lately, I’ve seen countless videos on my For You page captioned “feeling very Chinese today” or “at a very Chinese time in my life”—posted by non-Chinese people.

Growing up, I had a few very close friends who were Asian. They’ve shared their experiences of being bullied because of their culture. During COVID-19, the bullying turned extreme and bordered on hate crimes. With this in mind, I dug a little deeper, searching for others’ opinions on the trend. I found it hard to believe that no one found it problematic that hundreds of non-Chinese people were suddenly calling themselves Chinese. That is when I found a TikTok by Jennifer Lalee (@jenniferlalee). She had many of the same concerns that popped into my head. In the video, she shares her story of being bullied as a Chinese girl growing up in America.

With this in mind, I think appreciating the wellness tips from Chinese culture is great. Learning about and appreciating other cultures is extremely important. I just think we need to be very careful how we tread. The joke is lighthearted and has good intent. I just think people need to remember that five years ago, Chinese people in America were treated very poorly. Spreading knowledge about the rich culture of China can help people change negative assumptions and thoughts, but you definitely won’t catch me calling myself Chinese out of respect for those who actually are.

With love,

Gaby Ward

Her Campus at UIC, Editorial Team