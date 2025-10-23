Dinner for One: How to Enjoy Independence in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UIC chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have decided to shed my summer skin and emerge anew. At first, it clung to me like a t-shirt on a hot day, but now it has slipped off me right into the shower drain. I often wonder if or when I will escape this “of becoming”. Will there be a time when I have finally arrived, or will it be a series all up until the very end? I have been careful not to tip myself from seeking/yearning into wanting to share. There is a clear divide between seeking and wanting. Seeking more appears fluid, brighter in a way. Wanting seems greedy, almost biblical (do not covet thy neighbor). It is a heavyweight of sorts. Truthfully, I am not interested in a life filled with wanting. I am interested in desire. Not as a means to capture what I feel I am owed, but as a way to take on a new shape.

It can be heartbreaking to be in love with the world. There are so many directions it can pull you. I wish I could break off pieces of my heart and place them in every corner of the earth, but I do what I can to bring the world to me. August is about abundance; now is the time to feel it all. I let my body soak up sun, sweat, and ocean, then wring myself out for more. What better way to do it than alone?

It took a bit of writing to get to the point of this post, but we’ve arrived. The concept of doing things alone, out of choice, is simple and complex at the same time. A previous version of me was only eager to have plans if another person was involved. At first glance, it can be harmless; who doesn’t enjoy spending time with their loved ones? But how independent are you if you rely on others to get out of the house? Solo dates are an integral part of learning the capability to enjoy alone time, but they also act as a form of self-care.

Now onto some of my favorite solo dates in three various categories:

Low Impact

Go to a coffee shop (bonus: try a new one, preferably within walking distance)



Visit a museum



Go to the beach with a charcuterie board

Have a spa night at home

Playful

Go thrifting



Take an art class or paint pottery



Go to a concert alone



Have a vision board night



Have a writing date (start a blog, write about your dream day)

Active

Take a workout class



Join a yoga in the park session



Go for a hike with a good podcast



Ride a bike (lakeside if possible)

Simple & Classic

Have a “dinner for one” at a nice restaurant (dress up, order dessert)

