5 Feel-Good TV Shows That Capture the Magic of Fall

When I think of Fall, I primarily think of things like apple cider donuts, the perfect sweater weather, or visiting pumpkin patches. These things perfectly encapsulate the essence of Fall, evoking emotions like comfort, coziness, and nostalgia. Being a student during the Fall brings about even more emotions: stress, fear of missing out, sadness, and anxiety. All I think about is studying for exams, completing assignments, securing internships, and making my schedule packed and impressive, bringing out so much stress and anxiety. All I long for is the time, money, and companionship to experience things like pumpkin patches, cozy movie nights, and fall-themed drinks, and to eliminate the fear of missing out (FOMO) and the resulting sadness that has been looming over me.

So, how did I manage to incorporate fall vibes into my life amidst a time-consuming and usually limiting career as a student? I channel the vibes and aesthetics through TV shows. TV shows are perfect for me as a student because they are shorter than movies, allowing me to watch them during meals or on the side while completing assignments, without getting caught up in cliffhangers that make me want to watch the entire series in one sitting. I specifically rely on 5 TV shows that I will happily rewatch and binge-watch during the Fall season. Just so you know, they aren’t the insanely popular shows people normally associate with Fall, like Gilmore Girls, The Vampire Diaries, or Pretty Little Liars (although these are all also great Fall shows). In this article, I’ve tried to share shows that I don’t often hear people talk about or associate with Fall, but that definitely need the same hype! They each have their own reason for embracing the magic of fall, and I hope sharing them with you gives you a chance to feel comfort and coziness amidst whatever you may be going through. Let’s begin (not in any specific order):

Sweet Magnolias

Seasons: 4 (Renewed for a 5th season!)

Episodes: 41

Average Episode Duration: 43 – 54 minutes

Synopsis: Sweet Magnolias follows the lives of three lifelong best friends: Maddie, a heartbroken mother of three starting over; Dana Sue, a fiercely independent chef and restaurateur; and Helen, a high-powered lawyer with a hidden soft heart bound by a vow to face life’s triumphs and tragedies together. They lean on each other through messy divorces, family crises, and budding new romances, their weekly margarita nights a sanctuary for sharing secrets, strengthening their bond, and navigating the complexities of small-town life. With a backdrop of high school sports, town scandals, and the dream of building a wellness spa together, the series is a heartfelt journey of resilience, rediscovery, and the unbreakable power of female friendship.

Why you should watch it: This show is simply the ultimate autumn comfort watch, as its warm small-town charm and themes of renewal perfectly complement the season. As the air turns crisp, the show’s sun-kissed visuals and heartfelt stories feel like a final, cozy hug of warmth. The narrative focus on fresh starts and building a new community mirrors fall’s spirit of change and reflection, making it perfect to enjoy curled up with a blanket and a warm drink.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 25

Average Episode Duration: 40-60 minutes

Synopsis: This whimsically dark tale, based on the beloved book series by Lemony Snicket, follows the tragically unlucky Baudelaire children: the inventive Violet, the well-read Klaus, and the biting baby Sunny. After their parents perish in a mysterious fire, the orphans are sent to live with a distant relative, the sinister and theatrical Count Olaf, a man whose only interest is in stealing their vast fortune. As Olaf pursues them with monstrous determination, donning a series of ridiculous disguises, the Baudelaires are whisked from one bizarre guardian to another, uncovering a deeper, more dangerous conspiracy connected to a secret organization with each new home.

Why you should watch: A Series of Unfortunate Events is the perfect counterpoint to autumn’s cozy comforts, matching the season of shorter days and eerie atmosphere with its gothic aesthetic and themes of mystery. The show’s haunting score, stylized Victorian-esque sets, and palette of gloomy browns and oranges feel intrinsically aligned with the crisp, melancholy air of fall. The adventures are both spine-tingling and heartwarming, proving that even in the face of despair, intelligence and family bonds can prevail.

Shadowhunters

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 55

Average Episode Duration: 42 minutes

Synopsis: Based on the bestselling The Mortal Instruments series, Shadowhunters plunges into a hidden world of supernatural conflict lurking just beneath the surface of modern New York City. On her eighteenth birthday, Clary Fray’s life is shattered when she witnesses a mysterious murder and her mother is kidnapped. She finds herself in the middle of the world of Shadowhunters, a half-angel secret order of warriors, who for centuries have been at an ancient war with demons. With the help of the brooding Jace Wayland and the loyal Lightwood siblings, Clary must uncover her hidden heritage to survive this treacherous new world filled with vampires, werewolves, and warlocks. While training to become a warrior and searching for her mother, she uncovers a web of secrets threatening not only her life but the fragile balance between the mundane and magical worlds.

Why you should watch: Shadowhunters is the perfect fall transition watch, blending the residual action of summer blockbusters with darker, supernatural themes that truly flower in autumn. Visually, the show’s aesthetic of moody urban gothic landscapes, demon-fighting in the rain, and the warm, lantern-lit sanctuary of the Institute, provide an immersive atmosphere perfect for those cooling nights. Its core themes of discovering a hidden world, forging a new family, and battling ancient evils provide a thrilling, plot-driven escape best described as binge-worthy.

The Middle

Seasons: 9

Episodes: 215

Average Episode Duration: 21-24 minutes

Synopsis: The Hecks of Orson, Indiana, are the wonderfully, relatably messy heart of Middle America. Matriarch Frankie battles expired lunchmeat and her own low expectations, while husband Mike dispenses gruff, pragmatic wisdom from his quarry office. And then there’s their kids, a trio of glorious chaos: Axl, the perpetually shirtless and disinterested jock; Sue, an explosion of unbridled optimism in the face of constant failure; and Brick, the socially awkward bookworm who whispers to himself.

Why you should watch: The Middle offers something different, something deeper, for autumn comfort: the warmth of relatable imperfection. This show is the television version of a worn-in flannel shirt. Set amidst rusty station wagons, underfunded school events, and the muted browns and oranges of the Indiana landscape, it visually feels like fall. Hilarious and heartwarming, this is a reminder that family does not have to be perfect to be wonderful. Plus, their Halloween-centered episodes are especially funny and nostalgic, with trick-or-treating, uniquely funny costumes, and crazy scenarios.

Anne With an E

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 27

Average Episode Duration: 44 minutes (the series premiere episode is 1 hour and 28 minutes long)

Synopsis: Anne with an E traces the journey of Anne Shirley, a passionately intelligent, imaginative, and resilient orphan who gets mistakenly sent to live with aging siblings, Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, in the small, conservative town of Avonlea. The Cuthberts, who had requested a boy to help on their farm at Green Gables, are initially taken aback by Anne’s talkative and spirited nature. But as Anne navigates the challenges of her new life with unwavering optimism and a unique worldview, she begins to transform the lives of everyone around her.

Why you should watch: This show’s entire visual and emotional landscape is steeped in the warmth and transition of the season. Filmed through a gorgeous, golden-hued lens, it showcases the rustic beauty of Prince Edward Island, replete with harvest-ready fields, orchards full of apples, and forests painted in fiery colors. Similarly, Anne’s journey to find a home and her deep appreciation for the “scope for imagination” in the natural world perfectly mirror the reflective and cozy spirit of fall, making this show ideal to savor on a crisp afternoon, reminding us of the beauty in change and the warmth of community. It beautifully shares the power of found family and the courage it takes to be unapologetically yourself.

These shows all hold a special place in my heart and make my love for Fall stand strong. This short lists gives you both the dark and mysterious side of Fall, like Halloween, and the comforting and heartwarming side of Fall, like Thanksgiving. That being said, I encourage you to give these shows a watch and judge for yourself! If you started watching any of these shows or have watched them before share your thoughts!

