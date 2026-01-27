Sweet Treats & Sweeter Connections

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Navigating college alone can be daunting, it’s no surprise that the importance of friendship and community is further emphasized during this formative time of our lives. It’s during these years that we start to yearn for deeper human connection and a sense of belonging. However, everyone knows making friends and building relationships is difficult, especially during adulthood. That’s where The Munchies comes in, a beloved student-led business that is making it easy to make sweet connections through sweet treats!

Kelli Robertson

Kelli Robertson is a student at the University of Houston who is studying business management with a specialization in leadership and a minor in marketing. She is passionate about branding, entrepreneurship, and building community, especially in spaces where creativity and culture intersect.

Robertson is applying her studies in real life to bring sweetness into other people’s lives. “The Munchies is a dessert-based small business built around fun, comfort, and community,” Robertson said. “What started as a way to share homemade goods like fried treats and cookies has grown into a brand that focuses on bringing people together through food, creativity, and genuine connection.” Robertson’s cooking has a unique and sweet twist to it. Her food is reminiscent of Texas State Fair favorites. “Think about state fair food– you can have it all year round,” Robertson says.

A combination of her passions– food, cooking, and entrepreneurship– is what drove her to start her own business. “I’ve always had an entrepreneurial mindset and a love for creating experiences. I noticed how food naturally brings people together, especially in a college environment, and I wanted to build something that felt welcoming and relatable,” Robertson said. “The Munchies started as a passion project and quickly became a way for me to apply what I’m learning in business and marketing to something real and meaningful.”

For Robertson, one of the best parts about owning a business is being able to create meaningful experiences for others. “My favorite part [about owning a business] is watching an idea turn into something that impacts others. Seeing people support the brand, come back repeatedly, and genuinely enjoy what I create is incredibly rewarding,” she said. “It also pushes me to grow, not just as a business owner, but as a leader and creative thinker.”

Her growth as an entrepreneur is through her ability to push herself to new heights. “I’m inspired by the ability to build something from the ground up and continuously improve it. Seeing how my work can impact others, open doors, and create opportunities motivates me to keep learning, evolving, and pushing beyond my comfort zone,” Robertson said.

Robertson is cooking up more than just good food– she’s also stirring up sweet connections, bringing people together, and creating community on campus. “The Munchies creates a shared experience. Whether it’s late night studying, celebrations, or just a sweet break in the day, my desserts become part of people’s moments,” she said. “The brand is intentionally fun, warm, and community oriented, which makes customers feel like they’re part of something rather than just making a purchase.”

Her warm, interpersonal approach to running The Munchies is what helped her create a sense of community through her cooking. “I focus on relationships, not just transactions. I engage with customers consistently, listen to feedback, celebrate milestones with them, and make sure people feel appreciated and seen,” Robertson said. “Whether it’s through social media, loyalty programs, or in person interactions, I aim to make The Munchies a space where people feel connected.”

Through this approach, she’s managed to create relationships with her customers that go beyond just business transactions. “The relationship I have with my customers is very personal and supportive. Many of my customers feel more like a community than just buyers. There’s mutual trust, loyalty, and appreciation, which makes the business feel authentic and people driven rather than transactional.” Robertson said.

Kelli Robertson

One of the reasons Robertson focuses on community so much is because of its importance in college. “Community is everything. It provides support, connection, and a sense of belonging during a time when students are figuring out who they are and where they’re headed. Businesses that prioritize community can help create safe, welcoming spaces where students feel included and supported,” she said. “Beyond profit, the goal of The Munchies is to create joy, connection, and shared experiences. I want the brand to represent comfort, creativity, and community, something people associate with good memories and positive energy.”

When it comes to the future, Robertson has a clear vision and big plans to grow her business. “After college a close family member is going to help me get an LLC as a graduation gift then from there I would look into getting a loan so I can transition The Munchies to a food truck. I would like to keep business in the Houston area and drive around to build my clientele, then work towards a brick and mortar location. I plan to repeat the same process in Dallas and other major cities!” she said.

For anyone considering opening their own business, Robertson’s advice is to not hesitate and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. “Just go for it because you’ll be waiting forever for the right moment! Make mistakes, learn and grow and be open to change and feedback.” she said.

If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, The Munchies is open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on select nights in the kitchen in The Quads. For updates and more info, follow @themunchiesuh on Instagram!