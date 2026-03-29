Spring Fashion Inspo & Essentials in Full Bloom!

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Spring is here! Spring marks the start of warmer weather, new flowers blooming, and spring colors and fashion trends coming in. Now that we’re putting away our winter jackets and boots, here’s a guide to fashion for the new season.

Colors

Before we get to the clothes, we need to set the color vibes for the season. When it comes to spring, it’s smart to match with nature, like with colors that you’ll see in a flower garden. Common spring tones are pastels, think light pinks, purples, greens, blues, and yellows. Neutral colors and an occasional pop of bold color can also work among these tones.

Tops

It’s important to remember that many spring days start with cool and sunny mornings, continue with warm afternoons, and end in cool, breezy nights. Crop tops and cute tank tops are perfect for warm weather. When it gets chilly, you can top off your outfits with light sweaters, knitted tops, and cardigans. Checkers and polka dots are fun patterns. Stores like Brandy Melville, YesStyle, and Aeropostale have a variety of cute, trendy spring tops.

Bottoms

Flowy bottoms are essential to spring fashion; they give an airy feel and bring softness to your outfit. Flowy skirts, short or long, and flare pants can let you feel the spring breeze. Tennis skirts and plaid skirts lean into a preppy look. Jean skirts, jeans, and jorts are great for a casual spring day. You can find perfect spring bottoms on YesStyle and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Dresses

Dresses SCREAM spring. Floral dresses define the season, and checkered dresses are cute for a little picnic. Dresses can be paired with almost any kind of shoe. Windsor and Pretty Little Thing have the most perfect options.

Accessories & Shoes

Heels and platform sandals pair well with statement dresses. Doc Martens boots pair well with most outfits. Mary Janes and ballet flats give a girly feel, especially when paired with frilly socks. Converse shoes are classic and are perfect for casual days. Floral hairclips and jewelry add amazing details, and you can also play around with gold and silver jewelry. Belly chains are a bold choice when wearing crop tops. Pastel and floral nails can tie it all together. Windsor, Lovisa, Pandora, and James Avery offer great jewelry options.

Inspo

Need some fashion inspo or motivation? Pinterest is your bestie for any type of style inspiration! You can also look at the fashion of artists you love; I personally look at outfit inspo for the season from Sabrina Carpenter, Wonyoung from IVE, and the members of NCT WISH. You can also pull fashion ideas from shows, like Sex & the City. Gossip Girl and The Disastrous Life of Saiki K pull off preppy spring vibe outfits. Pretty Little Liars and Emily in Paris feature unconventional, bold styling. Bridgerton offers a dreamy, soft spring look. You can pull ideas from just about anything and make it your own style.