Pop, Hip-Hop, and Attention Grabbers: The Music Performances of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sunday, October 18th, 2026, was the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and I had the opportunity to watch the live stream in one of the 10 AMC theaters that participated.

There was a pop-up before and after the show with prizes, gifts, merchandise for purchase, and even a pink-and-black-themed backdrop to take photos! It was so cute to watch everyone come dressed in their Victoria’s Secret merch and watch the show.

Firstly, the Pink Carpet was aired with interviews with different celebrities and the musical performers for the show, Tate McRae, Megan Moroney, KATSEYE, and Megan Thee Stallion, plus some behind-the-scenes clips showcasing the makeup, styling, and, of course, the angel wings.

Then, of course, there were the runway and musical performances, which many people (including me) had strong opinions about.

I personally thought Tate’s performance was really good, and it actually made me a bit of a fan. She has a way of captivating the audience, and the wings that she wore were gorgeous. I also appreciated that they didn’t give her the wings until later in her performance, which I feel like they should have done for Megan Moroney.

Moroney’s wings were just in the way, especially with the fact that she kept moving around the stage and not staying in one spot. There was even a video of Moroney standing in the middle of the runway with her wings, and a model had to duck her head to the side in order to get past her wings and not run into them mid-show. I also don’t think her music was a good fit for the show overall. A fashion show like Victoria’s Secret is one that should have upbeat pop music or hip hop, not country.

Another option that I feel like wasn’t a good fit was KATSEYE. Yes, they have catchy music and good choreography, and I do feel like they were good for the PINK section that they performed in, but their performance was not fit for a fashion show. A lot of people felt as though they were taking attention from the models and treating the runway as if it were their concert. There was even a moment when the first model for the PINK section came out, but they were in the way and took the cameras and attention away from the model.

Now, the one performance I have nearly no complaints about is Megan Thee Stallion. She looked AMAZING both on the Pink Carpet and on the runway during her performance. I also really loved her majorette inclusion, especially since she used to dance majorette in college. One of the two things I did have an issue with for her performance didn’t even have anything to do with her specifically: it was how short her performance felt compared to her fellow performers. Her and Moroney’s performances, for example, were only 5 minutes, though KATSEYE got 7 minutes, and McRae got a full 9 minutes. The other thing I had issue with was the fact that Megan Thee Stallion’s music was censored a good amount due to cursing, even though the fashion show sells the image of sex and the female body in a sexy light.

I just hope that next year we have some music that fits the show and performers that aren’t trying to take the spotlight off of the models.