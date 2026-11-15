This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a commuter student in college who uses public transportation, there has been so many times where I have left something very important at home. To avoid this, I’ve had to formulate a system of the things I always use whether on or off campus that I make sure to always have. I’ve even started using a pouch system to make sure that everything has a place to not be forgotten.

Laptop & Tech Pouch

My number one essentials when it comes to commuting, especially as a student, is my laptop and tech pouch. I have a habit of doing homework every chance I get, especially on the bus (when safe). In my tech pouch, I carry a portable charger, a spare wire, and wired headphones (just in case I happen to leave my over-the-ear headphones at home).

Reusable Bag

As a college student, there is always a chance on campus where you will accumulate things that you did not leave the house with, and that’s where the reusable bag comes in. I carry a Baby Bag, which is a nylon reusable tote bag that is surprisingly durable and can carry a lot without hurting your hand.

Essentials Pouch

This might be the most important thing in my bag at the moment, and one of the things that stay in every single bag I wear out the house, no matter where I’m going. I know that most people on social media already talk about their essentials pouch, so what I’m saying here isn’t new, but it is what works for me.

My current rotation in my pouch is a Hello Kitty compact mirror with oil blotting sheets, a vanilla scented hand cream, a travel sized perfume, mascara, sunscreen mist, eyebrow gel, three lip products (they all serve different purposes I promise), a single eyeshadow & brush, deodorant, and of course feminine hygiene products because you never know what could happen.

Snacks

This one feels a bit underrated, but I cannot go anywhere without some type of snack and a drink in my bag. I usually try to keep gum, a bag of chips or pretzels, and water with me just in case I feel hungry or someone needs some.

E-Reader

One thing that has been recently added to my must-haves is my Kindle (which I pride myself on getting from the pawn shop for $30), and it literally goes everywhere with me. Work, class, my commute, EVERYWHERE. Honestly, one of the reasons I wanted one is to lessen the load of a physical book or three in my bag at once. I’m currently reading both Wicked by Gregory Maguire & Bunny by Mona Awad and I am thoroughly enjoying both of them.

Hand Sanitizer

Last but certainly not least, something I must always have with me is hand sanitizer. With where I live, I have seen so much on public transportation, and you truly do not know who has touched something before you have, so I carry hand sanitizer everywhere. Even on days when I have more than one bag, I have a hand sanitizer in each bag plus my keys.

When it comes to commuting, especially if you’re like me and do not drive or own a car, it is important to figure out what you use and need with you. Another thing that helps is figuring out what bag is best to carry all of your essentials in (I use the Baggu Everyday Cloud Bag in Leopard). It’s truly all a science.