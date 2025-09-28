Meet the University of Houston Senior Soccer players

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a successful winning game with a final score of 3-1, I had the pleasure of interviewing three bubbly, humble, and gracious seniors on the University of Houston soccer team. From unpacking childhood years to offering advice for the next generation of female athletes, we covered it all.

Laney Gonzales

Laney Gonzales, a Magnolia, TX native, started her soccer career at just five years old without knowing much about the sport. She also didn’t know that her left foot provided an edge on the field. This past season, she was able to showcase her natural advantage by appearing in all 17 games as well as starting in 15, equaling 1180 minutes of playing time. Once she became well-versed in the sport, she began to watch it more as well. Gonzales stated, “I mainly watched men’s soccer growing up,” as her favorite team is Manchester United F.C. While talking with her teammate, she also mentioned watching the USA Olympic team, “I think we all looked up to them.” Motivation comes and goes, but an athlete like Gonzales doesn’t wait for motivation to appear. The dreams of going pro, coupled with her hard work, kept her motivated to one day achieve her goal. As far as she’s come, Gonzales believes it’s safe to say she has made her younger self proud. Her mom always told her high-school friends weren’t as significant as college friends; luckily, her mom was right. Gonzales expresses gratitude toward her accomplishments and the great friends she’s made on her journey, who aid in making young Laney proud.

While we all know life is a series of ups and downs, Laney tries not to let this affect her well-being. She focuses on balancing her thoughts and feelings during negative situations. She lets a bad game or practice just be that and looks forward to practicing. Gonzales has learned how to manage anxiety while focusing on the positives, (P.S I think we can all learn a thing or two from her.) I asked, “What advice would you give to the next generation of female athletes”, Gonzales wants young female athletes to not make their sport your identity. “Keeping your identity in soccer is not worth it”.

Outside of her busy schedule, Gonzales spends her free time with her roommates, trying out new coffee shops around Houston. Let’s be honest, dating in this generation is quite difficult, but what about student-athletes? Gonzales expressed that dating as an athlete is hard on its own, but dating another athlete is a real task. She walked me through a time of not seeing her partner for days because of their busy lives, making setting the foundation for a substantial relationship difficult.

Gamedays can be about more than just your skills on the field, as Gonzales says, “Look good, play good.” Her game day looks include waterproof mascara, triple-stacked earrings, and braids with bows. Outside of gameday, Gonzales broke down her night-out makeup routine. First skin prep: Moisturizer, primer, E.L.F halo glow, Haus Labs foundation, YSL bronzer, Patrick Ta blush. If needed, she adds powder blush and bronzer, mascara, eyeliner, and her favorite step, Pillow Talk lip liner and gloss on top. According to her teammates, playing defense isn’t her only skill; she agreed that if her team were a band, she would sing, but only after a couple of voice lessons. Lastly, I asked, “What is the best advice she has received?” She stated, “As cliché as it may sound, believe in yourself”.

Jada Gibson

As the eldest daughter, Jada Gibson, a San Diego native, found her love of soccer by mirroring her home life. Gibson enjoyed having siblings, which led her to choose a team sport even though her dad urged her to play a single-player sport (e.g., tennis). The University of Houston defender chose her position based on her dislike of running. Gibson continues to stride, as she has appeared in all 8 games and started in 3 during the 2025 season. When asked, “How do you maintain mental well-being?” Gibson expressed that the rewards after the blood, sweat, and tears kept her motivated to weather through the hardships of being a student-athlete. Gibson is confident she has made her younger self proud, and winning the NCAA championship is next on the agenda. To hold on to her positive attitude throughout bad games/practices, Gibson enjoys life outside of soccer. Instead of harboring emotions from a rough day, she releases them and forges ahead. Gibson dropped some gems for high school female athletes: “Look for culture.” And for the young girls being recruited for university careers, they should look at all opportunities. Gibson continued, “Don’t only look for playing style…you’re being used for your skills.” She strongly conveys to young girls all around that attending a school that feels like “you” is just as important as what you can do for the team.

When it comes to watching soccer, she’s not big on watching pro teams as of now. Gibson prefers to watch her peers stating women’s college soccer “is more entertaining.”

In her free time, she couldn’t express more how she likes to “sleep, sleep, sleep”. When she’s not hibernating, she enjoys trying new restaurants or cooking at home. Gibson, who’s currently in a relationship with a fellow student athlete, voices the difficulties they have. She walked me through how hangouts go: “We both plan to take naps separately and then when we wake up, that’s when we go find something to do together.” With two busy schedules as student-athletes, dating looks more like a seven-year marriage with two spouses balancing the demands of full-time jobs.

On gameday, Gibson keeps it simple, mascara, braids (knotless or box braids), further driving Gonzales’s point, “Look good, feel good, play good”. Her day-to-day routine is short and sweet: first step concealer, followed by mascara, powder foundation, her routine lip liner, and finally, setting spray. When asked “If your team were a band, what type of music would you guys make? And what would be your role?” she threw me for a loop. “We would make country Latto”. While the band is playing, Gibsons will be on the dance floor dancing to the beat. The best advice she’s ever been given? Focus on your controllables (the clock is not one), and do not compare yourself.

Morgan Donohue

Morgan Donohue was an all-around athlete in her childhood years. “I believe playing multiple sports teaches you that if you want to play a sport with a lot of running,” the Dallas native joked. Quite the foreshadowing, running is not only a skill she possesses, but one she’s fond of continuing. “I really like to run,” which led her to playing midfield. During their winning game against McNeese, Donohue ran the ball to a scoring goal, with the final score being 8-0. Donohue’s bubbly and humble personality especially shone when asked about her motivation. The connections she made in college keep her spirits high. She further expressed her closeness with her friends as future bridesmaids. Donohue also expressed her gratitude towards her coaches and various connections in her life. Fortunately, Donohue exceeded her younger self’s expectations. While most of her upbringing included playing soccer, college soccer wasn’t in her plans until her sophomore year of high school. She conveyed once again that she’s grateful for those around her, making young Morgan proud. Speaking of her great connections, Donohue was unfortunately injured last season, causing her to lose faith in herself. Instead of worrying about her future in soccer, she leaned heavily on family and friends outside of the sport, revealing it was an eye-opener and to always be grateful.

Finding her favorite athlete was quite easy as they have some similarities, with Alex Morgan being her favorite player, she enjoys watching team USA. In addition to women’s soccer, after watching the David Beckham documentary, she quickly became a fan.

During her free time, she likes to tan and hangout with her roommates. During time with her roommates, they search for budget friendly restaurants, coffee shops, and activities to do before returning to her busy schedule. Being new to Houston has made dating difficult, while she is on dating apps, there’s cause for concern if/when she meets a prospective partner if she would be able to provide emotional support. With most of her time being devoted to her studies and school spreading herself thin, a relationship isn’t ideal.

The advice she wants to give to the up-and-coming female athletes is to have a life and goals outside of soccer. Her past injury highlighted to her that soccer will not always be there, therefore, it’s not the best idea to make a sport your everything.

For Donohue, getting ready for gamedays is all about the hair, though she enjoys a full face as well. Donohue’s everyday make up routine consists of moisturizer to start, followed by E.L.F halo glow, Charlotte Tilbury primer, Tart concealer, NARS blush, occasionally Rare Beauty blush, Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray, Benefit brow pencil, eye shadow, Telescope mascara, Pillow Talk lip liner and lip gloss for the finale. As a true multi-athlete, Donohue contemplated what her role would be if her team was a band. She began thinking she would be a drummer then an electric guitarist or pianist “Ooo the piano would be fun.” To conclude the interview, I asked her the best advice she’s been given. Donohue humbly responded to “play to her strengths.”

The University of Houston Women’s Soccer Team is full of surprises and wonderful athletes. I could not end this article without talking about their amazing record. With an 83% winning record and a T1 streak, these ladies are nothing to mess with. I thoroughly enjoyed talking to each of the girls and wish them well during the remainder of the season. Go Coogs!