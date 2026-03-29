Made by Her Market Recap: Why it’s Important for Women of Color to Own a Business

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I had the immense pleasure of interviewing women owned business at Diamond Jefferson’s Made by her market. In this countries climate being a woman and of color isnt new although the odss are against, these young ladies keep their faith sstrimg and know they will succeed no matter what.Stories behind the business from concerned moms to women empowerment and everything in between.

House of Royalty Skincare- Mom and Boss

My first stop had to be House of Royalty Skincare where mother and daughter maned the table with inviteful conversations. As a brand im familiar with I was exited to discover the reason behind the brand.

Brain behind the brand

My Tonya owner of House of Royalty Skincare, started her entrepreneur career at the young age of 17 with a successful cleaning business. The start of her skincare brand came after covid less clients requiring her services lead to more home time. While she was home a thought came to her whats in our skin care? Lets just say Ms.Tonya wasn’t pleased.

So why skincare?

Ms.Tonya was a concerned mother regarding the health of her children. After extensive research behind the cancer causing chemicals in our commercial lotions, perfume and body oils, she decided her family deserved better. Ms.Tonya created an empire in her own home, a clean,organic and conscious skin care line carrying body creams & butters, lotion bars,body oils, hand sanitizer and soaps. We all love a transparent owner Ms.Tonya notes “the only thing that may be synthetic is the fragrance oil, but its all really clean.”

Why is it important to won a business as a women?

Previously Ms.Tonya mentioned to me she doesn’t like working for anyone, lets go deeper.

“It’s important as a black woman have my own business and be my own boss to help others understand to love each other, to love yourself. Use good skin care products and you can be a boss too, you can do the same.”

Goals for Ms.Tonya and House of Royalty Skincare-

“Yes my goal is to have a storefront and that’s my goal and so just get big as possible to share my craft with other people and I also want to start doing a little classes to where you can come to my business and we can make lotions and hand sanitizer and soap and stuff like that together”

Sounds like a find girls day with the squad right?

I cant end off with out sharing that ive used ms.tonya products for over a year and im beyond pleased with every use. I might be a little biases and delulu but I swear I can smell he scent of the lotion bar under my clothes what commercial brand is competing with that ? you’ll just have take my word for it or better yet find out for yourself!

A&E- A Young Black Girls Journey to Boss lady

I had the pleasure of speaking with Amy Henderson Co-Owner of A&E beauty supply

Yet again I might be bias the owners of A&E beauty are not only friends of my parents but aunt and uncle to my childhood friend, thats besides the point. Husband and wife take on the multi billion dollar beauty industry which has always been in the hands of Asians despite Black women being the #1 customer.

Why the hair industry ?

“Well its very important to me because i grew up as a young black female from Altair,Texas and I visited numerous amount of beauty supply stores with my family members. I always; we always shopped there pretty much weekly buying things for our hair, our skin, our face. It was just something that was apart of us we grew up in beauty supply stores rather we wanted to get our hair straightened or curled or ponytails…”

Amy continues to share as a young teenager she did hair for her family including mom,sister and grandmother expressing hair jas been a long time interest. Not only is was she well versed in beauty products down to the aisle number but also in hairstyles such as braids and sewins further stating “it was just a natural part of who I was.” Due to her upbringing owning and operating a beauty store wasn’t a second thought because “why not?” especially when everyone else is constantly telling black women no, this is a true testament we do not need to ask for permission.

When i asked Ms.Amy who was her inspiration she replies “I was inspired by the beauty industry itself. I didn’t see a lot of black women in beauty supply stores, so there wasn’t anyone that I saw. I just felt like it was right, why shouldn’t we be apart of the beauty industry? Because were always purchasing buying in there, you know we’re the biggest customers so it just felt right”

Goals for A&E

“Yes we have goals, open up another location maybe two or three my husband talking about doing a warehouse. So have goals, we have big goals”

Not only was Ms.Amy a pleasure to speak with but herself and her husband were personable with all customers showcasing ombre owners. Their table consisted of a variety of products and a spin wheel fo free products from head scarf,weave,roll on perfume, jewelry etc.

seeing a black owner until now A&E beauty is located in Pearland,Texas we were very pleaded they took the

Its spring time lets bloom- Creations by Giselle

Giselle started her business considering she always felt the passion to be creative, the choice of flowers came from her belief blooming arrangements creates community. Giselle is right for celebrations, birthdays, romance and simply home decor flowers ignites intimacy in all relationships.

Golas–

“My goals would be to expand my reach in the community and collab with more organizations around campus especially markets with HerCampus I love the way they inspire women.”

Why as women owning a business import to you ?

“ I love being in a space where women bring each other up and highlight each other, its amazing seeing so many talented women around campus”

Gisile’s bloom bar set was beautiful a pink and white hooded display with gold shelving. Gorgeous selection of crimson roses, romantic blush petals, dainty dark magenta flowers, delicate baby’s breath and radiant zinnias just to name few. Once you pick five stims form the display she ahs “cutsey” bouquet carriers with a pink bow attachment. If making your own isn’t yout cup of tea you can purchase a hand crafted pre-made bouquet.

Embody the ethereal essence-Arcane Petals

Arcane Petals isn’t your ordinary rollerball perfume, it’s a sentimental legacy with a foundation of femininity. Levania Morales started her business off one philosophy from her grandmother “If you look good and feel good you can go about your day on confidence when her grandmother passed she wanted to keep her legacy alive. In addition to looking and feeling good you can smell good for a boost of confidence. As a young lady having a signature scent is becoming

(of womanhood), with Arcane Petals you have options from ethereal to majestic scents & woody to sweet, Levania has every fragrance a dainty woman could ask for.

Goals-

“To inspire people to make a moment for themselves and ground themselves for a good day , just feel good.” Ladies just imagine with me; when you’re getting ready for your day you do your hair,cleanse your face,draped in elegance, lastly you reach for “Celestial Divinity Essence” for a good day start.

Why?

“So that you can be confident in yourself and know that youre capable of doing things on your own. Being a inspiration for another young girl, that their able to do it.” Living in a world full of magic doesn’t end in childhood it’s a routine was as you ladies we can keep it alive with “Gilded Halo Potion.” I’m sure we can all relate to wanting to be fairies, princess living in a castle, with a whiff of Arcane Petals I can assure a majestic spirit will take you there.

Advice

“Whatver your thinking just go for ot you never know.” Levania’s giddy and humble persona makes being a young confident entrepreneur look easy and fulfilling. Remember ladies whatever you put your mind to you can do it!