Learning How to Do Makeup Post-Teen Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not to sound like a pick-me, but growing up, I didn’t really go through the ‘learn how to do your makeup’ phase.

When I was bored, I did other stuff like pouring myself into reading fanfic on Wattpad or scrolling on Pinterest looking at Polyvore outfits, so I technically never got a chance to learn how to do my makeup. Sure, I learned how to put on false lashes when I was a freshman in high school, but anything after that just purely stressed me out. I think there was also a part of me that was a bit subconsciously nervous to start wearing makeup because I would be scared that I would not like how I looked without it (fun fact: this exact thing happened with me wearing false lashes). Though, I’ve realized now that I don’t have to use makeup to completely alter my face, but in fact just use it to bring a bit more ‘oomph’ with different blush colors, eyeshadows, and even colored mascaras.

As I get older (as if I’m ancient; I’m only 22), I realized that yes, I do, in fact, want to learn at least how to do a full beat. Though there are a few things that I run into a bit often.

One of them is not being able to find a foundation match (especially as a Black girl). Or, if I do find one, it’s extremely expensive (two of the matches that I was able to get being $35 and $46). Good makeup, I’ve found out, is usually suuuuuper expensive, so learning at this point involves so much research and budgeting.

You have to make sure you don’t use silicone and water-based products together, or your makeup will separate. You also need a good skincare routine and base; there’s a lot that goes into it.

You also have to be extremely dedicated. Like now, I try to dedicate an hour or two a week (being a college student with extremely limited time on my hands) to doing something that betters my knowledge of makeup, like watching tutorials on YouTube and taking notes, practicing with the products I already own, or going to the makeup stores and testing out different products I’ve heard about and wanted to try before buying. I also like to consult with makeup artists in store to get official opinions and input, along with other people in online forums since you’re more likely to run into people who are either experienced from years of practice or in the same boat as you skill-wise.

Speaking on the topic of online forums, I have come to find out that the makeup community is truly vast in the digital world. YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and even Pinterest take up little parts of the internet where you can find tips, tricks, new products, and advice from people all over the world.

With my research and purchasing, there are so many products I am loving right now, like anything from r.e.m. beauty, a lot of Essence products, and a single eyeshadow from ColourPop in the shade ‘Pink Icing’ that is the prettiest pink and silver shimmer. I’ve also realized that I love putting together a pink shimmer in my inner eye corners paired with a bright/hot pink blush, specifically the blush from r.e.m. beauty in the shade ‘Strawberry Nebula’.

There is just so much to learn, so many products and tricks to try, and so many looks to execute. So, this is a love letter to all of us who are late bloomers at makeup. We will learn to have a flawless base and a beat that lasts all day.