”I Don’t Like It”: How Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella Moment Sparked a Cultural Conversion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

There are moments on the internet that don’t just pass through timelines. They get sent around. They replay. They get stretched, slowed down, analyzed, and sometimes turned into something heavier than they were originally meant to be. Not because people are just looking for something to be mad about, but because some moments carry enough emotional weight on their own that they touch something deeper in people within.

That’s kind of what happened at Coachella.

Coachella: The controversy

During a live moment, with thousands watching from the crowd and millions watching from their living rooms, Sabrina Carpenter had an interaction with a fan that didn’t translate well once it hit the internet. Everything moved fast in real time, but slowed all the way down the second it got posted.

While performing her set, a fan in the crowd expressed a cultural celebration sound called a zaghrouta, a high-pitched trill traditionally performed by Middle Eastern women during joyful moments. It wasn’t random. It wasn’t noise. It was a celebration.

But in the moment, Sabrina didn’t recognize it.

She said, “I think I heard someone yodel.”

The fan did it again.

Sabrina asked, “Is that what you’re doing?”

Then followed it up with, “I don’t like it.”

Now that’s where the energy shifted.

In the clip, you can hear the fan trying to explain—it’s her culture. But Sabrina, still not catching the meaning, responded with, “That’s your culture? Yodeling?” The fan clarified again, “It’s a call of celebration.”

Instead of pausing there, the moment got brushed past. Turned into a joke, maybe to lighten the mood, maybe to move on.

“Is this Burning Man?”

“What’s going on?”

“This is weird.”

Now here’s the thing. On a loud stage, with lights in your eyes and music in your ears, not every reaction is going to be perfect. Once something cultural is named in a moment, the tone changes. The interaction stops feeling casual and becomes something people pay attention to a little differently.

That’s exactly what happened once the clip made its way online.

Because the internet doesn’t just watch things. It sits with them. Replays them. Pulls them apart like it’s trying to understand not just what was said, but what it meant. And suddenly, this wasn’t just about a sound anymore. It became about how quickly something meaningful to one person could be dismissed before being fully understood.

Some people saw this as an awkward misunderstanding.

Others saw this as straight-up dismissive.

A lot of people didn’t like how easily everything was laughed off once the meaning was explained

Now since the internet will always find a way to connect dots, people started bringing up a familiar name of a role that Sabrina played as: Hailey Grant from The Hate You Give.

Now if you know that character, you already know why the comparison came up.

Hailey isn’t loud about her bias. She’s not standing on tables making speeches. It’s quieter than that. Her behavior shows up in the way she avoids conversations that make her uncomfortable. The way she minimizes things that don’t affect her. The way she expects the people around her to adjust instead of adjusting herself.

So when people watched that Coachella clip, it reminded them of that same kind of energy. Not necessarily the exact same situation, but the feeling of the interaction. That moment where something tied to identity is right there in front of you, and instead of sitting with it, it gets brushed off.

Is that comparison perfect? No. Real life isn’t a scripted movie, and people don’t come with character breakdowns and assigned symbolism. But the reason people made that connection is because it felt familiar. And when something feels familiar, people are going to speak about it.

At the end of the day, the moment itself was quick. A few seconds, a couple sentences, and it was over.

But once it hit the internet, the situation became something else entirely.

Because out here, moments don’t just happen.

They get replayed until they mean something.

And just when it seemed like the conversation was starting to settle, it picked right back up again.

After the backlash, Sabrina took to social media to address the situation. She wrote that she “didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly,” and explained that her reaction was “pure confusion, sarcasm, and not ill-intended.” She admitted she “could have handled it better,” and added, “Now I know what a zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out.”

And for some people, that was enough. She acknowledged the moment. She owned that it could’ve been handled differently. And moved forward.

But for others, the apology didn’t land the way it was supposed to.

Because even in the apology, there was still a tone that felt… light. The kind of light that doesn’t fully match the weight people felt in the original moment. Grouping “cheers and yodels” together again, circling back to the same comparison that caused the confusion in the first place, made some people feel like the understanding still didn’t fully click.

Not because she said nothing.

But because of how it was said.

And that’s the tricky part about apologies in moments like this. It’s not just about addressing what happened. It’s about showing that you understand why it mattered in the first place. And if people don’t feel that understanding, the conversation doesn’t really close. It just shifts into something else.

So even after the statement, people were still left sitting with the same question:

Did she really get the backstory… or did she just move past it?

And maybe that’s why this moment is still being talked about.

Because it’s no longer just about what was said on that stage.

It’s about what happens after.

Watch the controversial clip here