Houston Rodeo Outfits to Wear

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s not Houston if you don’t go to the rodeo!

If you are not from Texas, the Houston Rodeo is the world’s largest livestock exhibition and rodeo held in Houston, TX. It runs from the beginning to end of March, and it features headliner concerts, livestock shows, great food vendors, and rides for everyone. And of course, it’s a great opportunity to showcase your take on cowgirl fits.

So, here are a few recommendations on what to wear for the last week of the rodeo based on the previous weeks’ trends. Of course, don’t forget your boots and cowboy hat!

Modern Cowgirl

There are so many interpretations of the modern cowgirl look, but here are some pairings with things you may already have in your closet:

Floral midi or mini dress with boots, light-colored jacket, and gold jewelry

Boho top with long skirt, regular shoes, brown bag, and green-colored jewelry

Tank top or corset top with leather skirt, boots, jacket, and accessories

Denim

I mean, you are already envisioning it. The possibilities with denim outfits are endless. The standard options are to do jeans or shorts, but you can do denim dresses, skirts, jumpsuits, tops, or layer your denim on denim. Keep in mind that weather can vary, so not only make your outfit cute, make it easy to be in if it’s hot!

Denim dress with chunky belt, boots, cowboy hat, and hoop earrings

Denim vest (top) with denim skirt, sunglasses, small neck scarf, gold bracelets, and handbag

Cami top with jeans, fringe jacket, boots, chunky necklace, and favorite accessories

And in case you need more inspo, here is some Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/search/pins/?q=houston%20rodeo%20outfits%20for%20women&rs=ac&len=13&source_id=ac_s4qA0FQQ&eq=houston%20rodeo&etslf=1881