Gameday: How attending UH WBB games benefits you.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know being a college student can be mentally taxing, but did you know there’s a free way to boost your dopamine right here on campus? You read that correctly! Attending games such as women’s basketball can get you out of your room and your head in the game!

The SCIENCE BEHIND it all

A 2024 study shows there are many positive benefits when you are in the atmosphere of sports and entertainment. A Japanese study found that, through analysis, when your team wins, your well-being improves; hosting games also has the same effect. Just think about it as being a girl’s girl! Filling stadium seats exudes warmth and care, which is much needed in today’s women’s athletics. Basketball games can be your girls’ night out, supporting strong women, school pride, cute outfits, and a dopamine boost. What if I don’t have friends? You might ask, don’t let that stop you. Speaking from experience, going to games alone can be just as exciting as attending with friends. In 2023, a study regarding loneliness found that watching games can ease that feeling of isolation as well as anxiety. It’s safe to say making friends in college is hard, so use your free game-day tickets to your advantage. Even if you don’t make friends you’ll know you put your best foot forward supporting women in sports and getting out of your comfort zone. In addition to reducing loneliness, you might find yourself relating to one of the players or other attendees around you, leading to a sense of belonging.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

GAME-DAY Love

In the past, women’s sports haven’t been supported nearly as much as male-led sports. In recent years, there’s been a rise in supporting women’s sports from the high school to the professional level.

Here in H-town, the community brings a crowd to cheer on our lady Coogs. UH alumni often show support, as recent as this past weekend, the UH LGBTQ alumni attended the Texas Tech game tailgate. An intro to Black History started on a high note with three Iota Phi Theta Fraternity chapters (Lambda, Zeta Eta, and Alpha Nu Omega) performing for the Black alumni game. Though the stadium isn’t filled (yet!), the gesture is a step towards getting people to focus on women-led sports. By alumni and organizations attending games, they provide a supportive, inclusive, energizing atmosphere for players who need to know the community cares, they are seen, and are important.

Smaller organized groups, such as Sapphic HTX, make it a point to include our Lady Basketball games as an event to attend. The impact of community groups assists with ticket sales as well as reaching individuals who may have never thought to go to a game.

Future women in sports took it upon themselves to get a closer look at their possible future.

This past season, Landrum Middle School (HTX) and Bell High (Galveston, TX) got to see that when you are dedicated and hard working, what you can achieve. In addition, there are schools and training companies providing new resources for fans, such as XrossOver Sports. During a game, XrossOver Sports markets its basketball training vest. By doing this, they not only directly support showing up to WBB games but also provide a fun way to conduct product testing.

I hope the next game you attend on campus brings you happy memories, excitement, and a greater appreciation for women’s sports! Be on the lookout for your free ticket emails, next women’s basketball game on February 18th!

