AFFORDABLE ITEMS THAT ADD A TOUCH OF LUXURY TO YOUR EVERYDAY LIFE

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As college students, we’re always busy, and sometimes we forget to take care of ourselves. However, there are so many small but meaningful and affordable things we can do to make our daily routines feel more luxurious, even in college. And guess what? We don’t have to spend a fortune to make that happen! Affordable products can make a big difference in how we look, feel, and enjoy our daily routines. So, if you’ve been wanting to elevate your routine, here are some affordable luxuries that will help you along the way.

SATIN PILLOWCASES

Satin pillowcases are a great investment if you want to keep your hair protected, smooth, and shiny. Some pillowcase materials can damage your hair by creating friction while you sleep. That’s why a satin pillowcase is a great option! It’s more gentle on your hair, and it also adds a luxurious touch to your routine. Here are some affordable options:

– Mainstays Satin Pillowcase

– Madison Park Pillowcase Set

ROOM SPRAYS

We need to make our dorms feel like home, and in my opinion, there’s nothing better than a cozy and comforting scent. A room spray can make your space feel more inviting and help create that relaxing atmosphere we all need after a long day. And they don’t have to be expensive to smell amazing! If you’ve been looking for some affordable options, here are a few worth checking out:



– Bath and Body Works

– Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

JEWELRY PIECES



Jewelry can elevate any look, whether it’s for school, work, or going out- you name it! Investing in versatile and long-lasting jewelry pieces is a great way to give your outfits an “expensive” look, even if you didn’t spend a large amount of money on them. Sometimes, all you need is a cute necklace or a bracelet to make a simple outfit look more put-together. Find some affordable options here:

– Evry Jewels

– Pavoi Jewelry

– Amazon



LOUNGEWEAR SETS

Imagine having pieces that are comfortable, breathable, and cute. It’s no wonder people go crazy for matching loungewear sets, lol. They’re literally the best, especially for those long school days when we just want to wear something comfy but also look stylish. Here are some cute and affordable options for you:

– Amazon

– Nordstrom Rack



TOTE BAGS

Sometimes, we just want to switch things up from backpacks to carrying our essentials in a cute but functional bag. A tote bag is perfect for those moments! You can carry a good amount of everyday essentials while still looking stylish, especially if you accessorize it with cute charms. Some colors, like dark blue, brown, and burgundy, can give tote bags a more luxurious appearance. But that doesn’t mean you can’t opt for your favorite colors and styles! If you’ve been wanting one, here are my favorite affordable options:

– H&M

– Tjmaxx

– Depop

MINI MASSAGE MACHINES

I feel like this is perfect for those long days of classes, studying, and working out. After spending hours on campus, sometimes all you want to do is go home and relax. Having a mini massage machine can help you unwind without having to pay for expensive massage appointments. It’s like bringing a little spa experience into your own dorm! And the best part is that there are some affordable options that won’t break your college budget.

– Unitc Mini Massage Gun

– Portable Mini Massage Gun

– SGOKEEN Mini Massage Gun



Making your college experience feel a little more luxurious without spending a large amount of money is possible. Sometimes, it’s the small things, like taking care of your hair or adding a comforting scent to your room, that elevate our routines. After all, it’s the small things that make life more enjoyable!

