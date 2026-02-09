A Lover’s Guide to Houston Dates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it’s for a long time lover, a cute new Hinge match, or your campus crush, planning a date can be hard, especially when you live in a big city like Houston. The thing about H-Town isn’t that there’s nothing to do– there’s actually so much to do that choosing where to go or what to do can be difficult. If you’re struggling with figuring out what to do for Valentine’s Day with that special someone, here are three Houston date ideas!

STROLLING WITH YOUR MUSE

In my opinion, there’s nothing more romantic than wandering through art or exhibit galleries while holding hands with that special someone. If you’re in the mood for strolling through a museum with your muse (pun intended!), Houston’s Museum District has a variety for you to enjoy. Some must-visit museums include the Museum of Fine Arts (MFAH) and the Museum of Natural Science (HMNS). Not only do these museums offer endless exhibits to enjoy, but they also offer free days and hours to visit: admission for the MFAH is free on Thursdays, and the HMNS offers free hours on Tuesdays from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. If you can’t make it to the museums these days, no worries! Some free options include the Menil Collection and the Contemporary Arts Museum! In fact, the Contemporary Arts Museum is having a photo booth set up with Roma to capture memories with your lover for V-Day, making this the perfect date spot.

Craft with LOVE

A paint-and-sip or pottery class date is perfect for couples who want to try something new and embrace their creative side. If you’re a college student on a budget or a homebody, that’s okay! You can always grab some paint, canvases, and air-dry clay from your local craft store for a cozy night in, complete with a homemade dinner and your favorite wine or drink. If you prefer to go out, try checking out Color Me Mine to paint pottery pieces together or taking a class at Four Circles Studios.

A PICNIC FOR TW0

If you’re looking for a date idea that’s inexpensive yet romantic, try having a picnic! Though it seems simple, having a picnic with your lover, complete with a bouquet of their favorite flowers, a bottle of wine, and a beautifully curated charcuterie board, is a thoughtful and sweet gesture. Luckily, Houston has a variety of parks perfect for picnics! Eleanor Tinsley Park and Menil Park offer beautiful scenery and plenty of space to relax and enjoy the day.

If you were lacking date inspiration before, hopefully this list of sweet and romantic ideas helped you choose the right thing to do with the right one! Happy early Valentine’s day, stay sweet and spread the love!