It’s that time of the year again! The leaves are beginning to fall, your favorite coffee shops are now serving pumpkin spice everything, and the promise of autumn lingers in the air as the days begin to get cooler. Let’s be honest though– being able to fully experience fall in Houston can be hard when the sun is still beaming. On top of that, finding fun and seasonal things to do in a city as big as Houston can be a bit of a hassle, but that shouldn’t prevent you from indulging in some festive fall fun. To celebrate the arrival of a new season, here’s a Houston hottie’s guide to romanticizing autumn!

Fall in Love with Your Study Sessions

With the semester starting, a simple yet productive way to romanticize fall is by finding a cozy coffeeshop, ordering a pumpkin spiced (or other seasonal fall) drink of your choice, and locking in. When it comes to studying, simple things like your environment can make all the difference. Sometimes, romanticizing a task as simple as studying can make it a bit more bearable. Some of my on-campus recommendations are the Starbucks at the Student Center, Cougar Grounds, and The Nook at the RAD Center. If you’re willing to make a bit of a drive and adventure off campus, I would recommend Agora for its warm, bustling, intimate atmosphere and The Coffeehouse on the West End if you’re looking for a cozy, slow-paced environment to study.

Embrace Sweater Weather

Fall is the perfect time to be outdoors now that the temperature is dropping. Despite Houston being a mainly suburban area, there are still lots of places around town to get out into nature and take a breather. Another way to indulge in fall is to go outside and enjoy the weather and change your scenery.

For those who want to unwind, the perfect place is Eleanor Tinsley Park. The park has an open field perfect for playing sports with friends, having a picnic, or just relaxing. On top of that, the park offers a beautiful view of the Houston skyline.

For my more active girls, Memorial Park is a good spot. The park features a three-mile running loop perfect for runs and hot girl walks as well as a variety of hiking and biking trails and stunning scenery.

For my girlies who love a little variety, Hermann Park offers an assortment of things to do. You can enjoy the park itself, wander through either the Japanese or Centennial Gardens, take a trip to the zoo, or even visit one of the many nearby museums.

Pick a Pumpkin Just For You!

Few things feel more like autumn than going to a pumpkin patch. Luckily, Houston has a variety to enjoy!

One of the best pumpkin patches to visit this season is the Houston Pumpkin Festival at Discovery Green. This event features an assortment of fall festivities to enjoy like a pumpkin patch, corn pit, and even glass kayaks to rent and enjoy. On top of that, the festival features a variety of autumn themed photo ops. This event is perfect if you’re looking for fall fun and to (pumpkin) spice up your Instagram!

If you don’t mind the drive, Dewberry and P-6 farms are great places to visit. Located in Brookshire, Dewberry Farms features a ton of fall festivities including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, flower fields, and corn fields. At P-6 Farms in Montgomery, you can find similar attractions.

A Little Scare Therapy

Nothing screams spooky season more than watching a horror movie. A great way to enjoy a scary movie is by having a night in! Pop some popcorn, invite the girls over, and binge watch movies all night. Wanna try something new? If you’re looking to revamp your movie night, here’s some options!

Try elevating your movie night by taking a trip to The Rooftop Cinema Club with the girlies. Here, you’re able to watch movies outdoors with wireless headphones for a personalized audio experience while also getting a chance to see the Houston skyline. Throughout the month, they will be showing horror movies to celebrate October and Halloween!

For a classy feel, you can always take a trip to the historical River Oaks Theatre. If you’re a fan of classic cinema and older films, this is the perfect place for you!

Let autumn be a gentle reminder to slow down and embrace change, just as the leaves do as they change shades and drift to the ground. Remember to savor the simple moments the season gives us, whether it’s by visiting a cozy coffeeshop, going to a pumpkin patch, or staying in for a movie marathon, I hope you find joy in all that autumn has to offer. Stay spooky!