Why Doing Less is More: Midterm Self-care

School is in full swing, with every class assigning exam after exam. We are all beyond exhausted, and most likely starting to feel burnt out. I know I am. It can be easy to forget to take care of ourselves when we’re too busy taking care of our grades. This is why I like to add simple rituals into my daily routines to stay feeling refreshed and pampered, especially during busy school seasons. So here are some ways to simply spice up your limited alone time!

set the scene

When times get hectic, and days blur into weeks, it is easy to disregard the power of your space. I am here to testify that it makes such a big difference on your overall mood to add little additions to your area. For me, this consists of playing music or putting on a comfort show, lighting a candle, spraying some freshener, prioritizing natural or warm lighting, and tidying up. An essential part of self-care is curating a comfortable, calm space for yourself. This doesn’t mean rearranging your entire room (which I can be prone to do when procrastinating), but romanticizing the area that you’re in. Such a quick and easy way to take care of your mental!

fun drink to sip (Duh)

The way I get so much more done when I have an iced latte in my hand needs to be studied. I keep cold brew and almond milk on hand at all times during midterm season. Being able to open the fridge and get a quick pick-me-up such as an iced coffee, matcha, or sparkling water is such an elite form of self-care. Even a hot tea or a hot chocolate is such a cute way of telling yourself, “Here, you deserve a little treat.” Elevate your studying or downtime with a cutesy drink, it makes all the difference! (PS don’t forget a cute water bottle with you at all times to stay hydrated!)

Hero cosmetics mighty patches

Now, we cannot forget about sleep. With our very limited free time and tightly packed schedules, it is so important to still get our beauty sleep in! Of course, even sleep can be turned up a notch with Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches. I love skincare, but instead of doing a 10-step routine followed by a 30 minute face mask, I love to pop on some pimple patches before I go to bed. This saves me very precious time and always leaves me feeling fresh (bonus: I get excited to wake up and peel the patches off). You can really add a boost to your routine by throwing on the Mighty Eye Patches while you get ready in the morning; it really is the little things.

so,

keep it simple and give yourself grace! Self-care should be like a breath of fresh air, not a task that you dread. Don’t forget the power of a little pick-me-up throughout your days; you deserve it!