Why You (And Everyone You Know) Should Play Pickleball

As soon as I open Instagram, I find my feed inundated with videos about pickleball. Influencers discuss the perfect outfits to wear for a pickleball match, teenagers describe their pickleball strategies and patterned paddles soar through the air. Pickleball’s popularity has exploded in the past few years, and back in May, I finally gave into my curiosity and embraced the sport beloved around the world. Here’s the story of how I became a pickleball fanatic—and why you should become one too.

To preface my tale, I must admit that I don’t consider myself to be particularly athletic. In fact, I’m clumsy and uncoordinated, preferring the company of a good book (or a reality TV show) to that of a dumbbell. The last organized sport I played was recreational volleyball in seventh grade, and I was consistently picked last for sports teams in elementary school. However, after watching video after video singing the praises of pickleball, I grabbed a paddle and headed to my local park. As a beginner, pickleball is stressful as it requires hand-eye coordination and quick reflexes, but it’s a fantastic workout. Researchers have found that playing pickleball improves your heart and lung health. Furthermore, pickleball benefits your muscles and bones, strengthening them and preventing bone disease. Unlike many other physical fitness opportunities, pickleball is not a solitary activity. Players must coordinate with their partner in order to score more points than the opposing team. In a sense, a community awaits you on the pickleball court. Some of my most meaningful friendships were built while I played in the summer heat, high-fiving my teammates when we won and commiserating when we faced defeat. Plus, spending time outside is an immediate mood booster—after all, it’s difficult to feel unhappy when you hit a perfect serve on a warm, sunny afternoon.

Compared to sports that hold a cherished position in the cultural archive, pickleball is relatively new. Invented in 1965 by a Congressman and his friend, pickleball became a popular activity in the state of Washington, though its reach remained rather narrow. In 1990, pickleball spread to the whole country, becoming a nationwide sensation. Today, pickleball is enjoyed by young and old alike, and was named the fastest-growing sport in America in 2023. In my hometown of Jacksonville, multiple pickleball centers have recently sprung up in response to this burgeoning demand. Unfortunately, I haven’t yet gotten the opportunity to try them out, but I plan to during my next visit home.

I can’t deny that one of the main draws of pickleball is the fashion. Like any Pinterest devotee, I never pass up an opportunity to put together a fabulous new outfit, and pickleball sets are perfect for both on and off the court. From adorable gingham dresses to purple rompers, pickleball outfits combine color and comfort. A few stand-out selections include:

1. Women’s Knit Slit Active Dress – All in Motion ($35, Target)

This dress is perfect for impromptu pickleball games, tennis matches and even coffee runs. With built-in shorts and an adorable lavender hue, it’s both functional and fashionable.

2. Women’s Tennis Skirt ($14.10, Amazon)

Pairing perfectly with an athletic tee or a chic sweater, this skirt comes in a wide variety of vivid colors. Embrace the old money aesthetic by wearing the skirt with simple gold jewelry and spending a day on the pickleball court.

3. Viracy Tennis Dress for Women ($34.19, Amazon)

This set includes a pair of matching shorts, which makes it perfect for any sort of physical activity. Furthermore, the dress’ cheery pattern adds a touch of whimsy to a pickleball game.

Ultimately, pickleball is much more than a cure to boredom—it offers community, health benefits and excitement. Plus, it’s easy to get started: UF has multiple reservable pickleball courts and stores throughout Gainesville sell inexpensive pickleball sets. Stepping out of my comfort zone and playing pickleball was one of the best decisions I could have made last summer. Try pickleball, and soon, you too will be able to experience the thrill of an incredibly close match.