Why Pasta Is My Favorite Dish

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chicken fettuccine alfredo. Mac and cheese. Cheesy, four-layered lasagna. Pasta is easily my favorite dish … and, honestly, it’s hard to go wrong with it. Whether it’s a quick meal after a long day of classes or a comfort dish when you need something warm and familiar, pasta’s versatility and simpleness always delivers. It’s quick, affordable and very customizable. Pasta can be as low-effort or as elevated as you want it to be. With just a few basic ingredients and some simple techniques, you can turn a basic bowl of noodles into something that feels like a real meal. With some secrets in my back pocket, I’m here to give you guys five simple recipes for your next pasta night.

1. Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Pasta

This is the kind of pasta that feels like a reward after a long week. It gives “I ordered this at a trendy restaurant,” but you actually just made it yourself in your kitchen. It’s perfect for when you want something a little indulgent and definitely not boring.

Ingredients:

Pasta (fettuccine or penne)

Breaded chicken (store-bought or homemade)

2 tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp honey

Red pepper flakes

Parmesan

Salt & pepper

How To:

Cook pasta and reserve ½ cup pasta water.

Cook chicken separately until crispy, then slice.

In a pan, melt butter and sauté garlic.

Add cream, honey and red pepper flakes, let simmer.

Toss in pasta + a splash of pasta water to thicken.

Add chicken on top and finish with parmesan.

2. Creamy Lemon Garlic Parmesan Pasta with Spinach

Light but still creamy, this refreshing meal is perfect after a productive day. It’s the ultimate “clean girl” recipe. Effortless but elevated.

Ingredients:

Pasta

1 tbsp butter + 1 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic

1/2 cup heavy cream

Juice + zest of 1 lemon

Handful of spinach

Parmesan

How To:

Cook pasta and save pasta water.

Sauté garlic in butter + olive oil.

Add cream, lemon juice and zest.

Toss in spinach until wilted.

Add pasta + pasta water and mix until creamy.

Finish with parmesan.

3. Baked Burrata Tomato Pasta

Romanticize every bite. Play your favorite music, light some candles and enjoy maybe a glass of something sweet and savory on the side. This pasta is similar to the viral 2020 TikTok pasta and is an easy-peasy weekday meal.

Ingredients:

Pasta

Cherry tomatoes

Olive oil

Garlic

Italian seasoning

Burrata cheese

Fresh basil (optional)

How To:

In a baking dish, combine tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and seasoning.

Roast at 400°F until tomatoes burst (about 20–25 min).

Cook pasta while it bakes.

Mash roasted tomatoes into a sauce.

Add pasta and mix.

Place burrata on top and let it melt slightly before mixing.

4. Creamy Carbonara-Inspired Pasta

A classic choice. Perfect for when you want to impress yourself (or someone else) without fully spiraling in the kitchen.

Ingredients:

Pasta (spaghetti works best)

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup grated parmesan

3–4 slices bacon or pancetta

Black pepper

Garlic (optional… but recommended lol)

How To:

Cook pasta and reserve pasta water.

Cook bacon until crispy, then remove (keep the fat).

Whisk egg yolks + parmesan in a bowl.

Add hot pasta to the pan with bacon fat (off heat).

Quickly stir in egg mixture + a splash of pasta water.

Mix fast to create a creamy sauce (not scrambled eggs!).

Add bacon and lots of black pepper.

5. Spicy Sausage & Creamy Tomato Pasta

Now this is a main course meal. It’s bold, a little messy and super yummy. The spicy sausage gives it a kick, while the creamy tomato sauce keeps it comforting and balanced. It’s perfect for leftovers you will be looking forward to the next day, no doubt!

Ingredients:

Pasta

Italian sausage (spicy if you like heat)

1/2 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic

1 cup marinara sauce

1/4 cup heavy cream

Red pepper flakes

Parmesan

How To:

Cook pasta and set aside.

Cook sausage in a pan, breaking it apart.

Add onion + garlic and sauté.

Pour in marinara + cream and simmer.

Add red pepper flakes for extra heat.

Toss in pasta and top with parmesan.

No matter your mood, skill level or schedule, pasta is always there to save the day. With these five recipes, you’ve got a mix of comfort, creativity and beginner friendly steps for your next pasta night. So grab your favorite noodles, get cooking and enjoy the process.