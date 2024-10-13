Why Everyone Should Watch “Howl’s Moving Castle”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On December 9, 2021, my life changed forever. That fateful day, I watched Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpiece “Howl’s Moving Castle” for the first time. It was unseasonably warm and I was sweating through my favorite winter cardigan. My memory of this afternoon is hazy, tinged with the fog of time, but I still remember how entranced I was watching Sophie, the protagonist of Miyazaki’s film, wander through the mountains of Ingary. Over the past three years, I have watched “Howl’s Moving Castle” countless times, listened to the soundtrack on repeat, and even dressed up as Sophie for Halloween. The movie has accompanied me through my high school career, comforting me in times of stress (I rewatched it multiple times during college applications season) and offering an escape from the mundanity of everyday life.

“Howl’s Moving Castle” has become a cultural touchstone in the years since its release, receiving Academy Award nominations, grossing over £149m worldwide, and even inspiring plays in countries around the world. It has also garnered widespread acclaim for its departure from modern animation styles. In a profile of Miyazaki for the New Yorker, Margaret Talbot argues that the plot of “Howl’s Moving Castle” has a “much quieter … feel” than many wild and “frenetic” modern children’s films. It is simultaneously thrilling and contemplative, offering thoughtful meditations on morality, maturity and romantic relationships.

Before I implore you to sign into your favorite streaming service and press play, here’s a brief plot summary: the film centers around Sophie Hatter, a shy, unassertive hat-maker who lives in the kingdom of Ingary. One night, Sophie finds herself face-to-face with one of the most feared individuals in Ingary, the Witch of the Waste, who curses Sophie and transforms her into an elderly woman. Desperate for a remedy, Sophie sets out on a journey that eventually leads her to innumerable adventures and obtaining a supportive circle of friends.

“Howl’s Moving Castle” is not only entertaining, but incredibly inspiring. Initially, Sophie is awkward and self-deprecating, often wallowing in doubt and anxiety. As an anxious, awkward teenage girl, I saw myself in Sophie as instead of being an idealized heroine, she is realistic and relatable. Furthermore, Sophie’s flaws do not prevent her from finding love and meaningfully impacting others, as well as gradually learning that she is capable and courageous. Observing her journey of personal growth convinced me that I was capable of growth, too; I could meet new people, achieve previously unimaginable things and embark on adventures of my own. Additionally, unlike so many popular movies and television shows today, which present an unrealistic beauty standard for teenage girls and women, “Howl’s Moving Castle” instead focuses on Sophie’s character and personality rather than her outward appearance. In the film, Sophie’s value stems from her intelligence, courage and sensibility, not particularly her looks.

Of course, no discussion of “Howl’s Moving Castle” would be complete without a mention of the eponymous Howl, Sophie’s dashing and dramatic love interest. Voiced by Takuya Kimura in the original version and Christian Bale in the English dub of the movie, Howl immediately captured my heart, balancing a fabulous sense of fashion (the cloak game is on point) with an endlessly entertaining personality. Even if you are not interested in the movie’s quirky side characters or Sophie’s personal journey, it is still worth a watch just to see Howl throw a tantrum over a butchered hairstyle.

Finally, “Howl’s Moving Castle” offers a return to a different era of animation, when hand-drawn backdrops took precedence over computer-generated scenes. It is a labor of love, as every scene is meticulously constructed and beautifully immersive. Instead of simply prioritizing entertainment, Hayao Miyazaki encourages viewers to contemplate, not only to confront their own assumptions about heroism and growth, but to consider the benefits of hand-drawn animation.

Enveloping viewers in a magical story of friendship and adventure, “Howl’s Moving Castle” deserves its status as a cult classic and is a rich treat to be savored. It is an adventurous story for all—awkward teens, romance fanatics and amateur philosophers. Plus, its cozy and comforting atmosphere makes it a perfect watch on a rainy afternoon or chilly evening. At its core, “Howl’s Moving Castle” is a hug in a movie and sometimes, that is just what we need.