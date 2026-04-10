Why a “Slow” Summer Might Be Exactly What You Need

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As internship decisions roll out each spring, a familiar tension settles across the University of Florida. Friends pack for study abroad. LinkedIn posts stack up. It can feel like everyone else has a plan – and if you don’t, you’re already behind.

But a summer without direction – or without an internship – is not a failure. It’s an opportunity to pause. For many students, a pause may be exactly what’s needed.

At a high-achieving university like UF, pressure builds quickly. Students juggle classes, jobs, leadership roles and long-term career goals, often measuring their worth by productivity and achievement. When an internship doesn’t come through, it can feel like that hard work didn’t pay off.

But that’s not reality. Not getting an internship is often less about capability and more about circumstance. It reflects how competitive and limited these opportunities have become, not a student’s true professional value.

Stepping back, one summer is only a small part of a much longer journey. Students are young and still have time to grow, and this season can offer a chance to rest, focus on self-care and recharge in preparation for the next semester.

Students can also use the summer to explore opportunities that are often overlooked. That might look like working a local job, volunteering, taking online courses or starting a personal project.

It can also be filled with simpler things like learning how to cook new recipes, training for a 5K or finally getting through a stack of books.

At the same time, not everything has to be measured by productivity. A summer without constant pressure can give students space to slow down and reset after a demanding academic year. As a top public university, UF often leaves little room to breathe, with classes and extracurriculars requiring significant time, energy and dedication. A break from that pace can be both necessary and beneficial.

Rest is not wasted time. Taking a step back allows students to recharge, regain perspective and return with a clearer sense of purpose – motivated not just to complete assignments, but to pursue meaningful personal and professional goals. In the long run, this pause can be just as valuable as any internship.

Students are not defined by a single summer or a line on a résumé. Professional success is only one part of a much larger identity. Growth, relationships and well-being matter just as much, if not more, even if they aren’t formally reflected on paper.