Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
young woman using smartphone in bed 3807633?width=1280&height=854&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
young woman using smartphone in bed 3807633?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
UFL | Culture > Digital

When You Realize You’ve Been Performing Yourself Online

Arooba Godil Student Contributor, University of Florida
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a moment no one really talks about.

It’s when you open your own Instagram page and feel slightly disconnected from it. Not in a dramatic way. Just in a quiet, subtle way. Like you’re looking at a version of yourself that made sense once, but doesn’t fully match who you are right now.

In college, we curate ourselves without even realizing it. The aesthetic. The captions. The humor. The personality. It starts casually, but over time, it becomes consistent. And then it becomes expected. That’s when it can start to feel like a performance.

1. You accidentally build a character.

    Most of us don’t sit down and decide to “brand” ourselves. It just happens. You post certain photos. You highlight certain interests. You lean into a vibe that feels natural at the time.

    Maybe you became the soft, organized girl with color-coded notes. Maybe you were the social one who was always out. Maybe you were the deep-thought caption girl. Whatever it was, it started feeling cohesive. 

    But here’s the part people don’t say: once people respond to that version of you, it’s hard to step away from it.

    You start thinking, “Does this match my feed?” instead of, “Do I actually like this?”

    2. Growth doesn’t always look aesthetic.

    College forces growth. You change your priorities. You realize you don’t actually like certain things anymore. You outgrow friendships. You get tired. You get serious. You get quieter. 

    But growth is messy. And messy doesn’t always fit the grid.

    Basic articles say “just be authentic,” but they don’t mention how uncomfortable it is to shift publicly. What if people notice? What if someone tells you you’ve changed? What if your online personality no longer matches who you are in person anymore?

    Sometimes it’s not that you were fake. It’s that you were evolving.

    3. It’s exhausting to monitor yourself.

    One thing we don’t talk about enough is how mentally tiring it is to constantly assess how you’re being perceived.

    Before posting, you think: Is this too serious? Is this too different? Does this still feel like me? Will this confuse people?

    You’re not just living. You’re editing yourself in real time. And that constant self-awareness can slowly disconnect you from who you actually are offline.

    4. You don’t owe anyone consistency.

    We talk so much about personal growth, but we rarely talk about how awkward it feels to grow in public.

    You are allowed to contradict your old posts.

    You are allowed to delete things.

    You are allowed to care about different things now.

    You are allowed to post less.

    You are allowed to not “match your vibe.”

    You don’t owe anyone a polished transition.

    Sometimes, the most authentic thing you can do is let your online presence be slightly inconsistent—because real life is. Be who you truly are, not who the world wants you to be.

    5. Just be you.

    College is already a time of figuring yourself out. You don’t need to turn that process into a performance.

    If your page feels like a character you’ve outgrown, that doesn’t mean you were pretending. It just means you were becoming.

    You are not a brand.

    You are not a theme.

    You are not an aesthetic.

    You are a person who is allowed to change, even if your feed doesn’t keep up.

    Arooba Godil

    UFL '26

    I am a third-year undergraduate student on the pre-law track, currently a junior, and a first-generation Pakistani American. Being the first in my family to pursue higher education has been an important part of my journey and has shaped my work ethic and goals. My background has given me a strong appreciation for perseverance, responsibility, and the importance of advocating for others, which is what originally drew me to the legal field.

    In addition to my studies, I work as a legal assistant at Bogin, Munns & Munns, a full-service law firm. In this role, I support attorneys with day-to-day case management, including drafting and organizing legal documents, communicating with clients, scheduling, and maintaining case files. Working closely with attorneys has given me hands-on experience and a realistic understanding of how a law firm operates. This experience has helped me connect what I learn in the classroom to real legal work and has reinforced my interest in pursuing law school after completing my undergraduate degree.

    Outside of academics and work, I value personal growth and staying organized in a busy schedule. I enjoy reading, planning, and spending time with family when I’m not working or studying. I am especially interested in areas of law that focus on helping individuals and families, and I am motivated by the opportunity to eventually advocate for others in a professional and meaningful way. I look forward to continuing to grow both academically and professionally as I work toward a career in law