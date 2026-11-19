This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When reliving those unbearable moments of emotional turmoil, there was undoubtedly a piece of music right there with you, in your throat as you yelled the words or in your tears as they sank into your skin. It’s been said what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, and while heartbreak may not be akin with death, there are moments when stark stress and extreme emotional rollercoasters may make you literally feel like you’re dying.

I swear there has been an Olivia Rodrigo song for each turn of heartbreak I have thus far experienced, and considering her large fanbase, I would say this is the case for many. Every album laced through her discography illustrates how distinctly our hearts are capable of loving and shattering in an instant. She leads us through stories with every lyric she scribes, where we learn everything yet nothing about her through each listening experience.

Olivia possesses a unique ability in her artistry to be simultaneously universal and specific, creating an amalgamated juxtaposition that keeps listeners seeing through her eyes and feeling in their own hearts. Whether you were 16 listening to SOUR and thinking about your obsession with love and a boy you hardly know, or 18 listening to GUTS amidst a messy and toxic relationship, with a thousand things broken and wrong about it yet convincing yourself it is the price of love, or 20 listening to you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love during your first real relationship, full of steady maturity and learning the ability to let someone go for the sake of love, her lyrics ring true for many fans.

SOUR: First Love to First Heartbreak

This album documents a key transitory aspect of girlhood in the time Olivia finds herself falling for her first love. She illustrates every wrong turn and misplaced hope in the endless thoughts cycling through plans beyond the present encased in brief yet intense fascinations.

SOUR is whimsical, delusional and melancholy, yet also full of blind, lighthearted hope for a feeling she has never quite experienced before. It is a headfirst plunge into a new way of living life, as romance seems to both brighten and darken everything she has ever known. And everywhere she seems to picture him alongside her there, a yearning love interest in a romance movie where they surely must end up together despite all odds.

She weaves deep complexities into every ballad, wearing her heart on her sleeve, wondering if she will ever be enough for him, replaying all her favorite crimes she did just to call him her own, and his traitorous nature when he moves on far too quickly, almost mocking her lingering shame and affection. And of course, all those future girls who don’t know she was the one who taught him Billy Joel.

She began with the song that broke hundreds of records and still evokes that same naivety on the lips of every girl’s first heartbreak: “drivers license.”

“Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

And pictured I was driving home to you

And I know we weren’t perfect, but I’ve never felt this way for no one

And I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay now that I’m gone.”

Capturing a moment you anticipated would be spent with the joy of another, now spent in the solitary wake of their departure from your life is a delicate thing. It still feels so nice to picture them in those moments, wishing they were there. But then was it really about knowing them, or was it just the projection you placed onto them to make you feel happier about yourself?

Listening back to this song now, I am filled with joy at the capacity of my young, growing heart to feel so much for that crush of mine who I barely even knew. It is nostalgic, and it is the map I keep returning to in how to navigate each heartbreak, just as Olivia will always return to this song that opened up the doorways and crevices of her heart. The very idea of this, populating these crushes of ideation, was laced throughout each of these pieces to evoke those youthful feelings, whether in her eyes or our own.

GUTS: Spilled or Hating?

And then came her second album, with a new punk rock style alongside lyrics detailing the ugly feelings that come with a toxic connection: jealousy, obsession, manipulation, betrayal and hatred that lingers. GUTS is an open wound, a scar that heals but is a lingering red mark from how it was opened again and again. This manifests as the love Olivia convinces herself she deserves after failed attempts at romance. It is messy, and every day can feel like she’s either about to have her organs sliced by harsh words and betrayals, or burned with the hatred and contempt felt while looking into the eyes of someone her heart once skipped beats for.

Yet all the while, she doesn’t understand how to release herself of that initial falling. Girlhood is no longer a question, but rather a trap from which she cannot escape. Every answer feels wrong, everyone’s opinions question the basis of her morality and existence, and she cannot trust herself or her heart. But getting older also just feels so contrary. How can her own chemical makeup betray her by falling for someone who can cross lines and crumble her confidence in the face of her vulnerability and love?

For those times of manipulation and emotional turmoil, I present you with “vampire.”

“You’re so convincing

How do you lie without flinching?

Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, fucked-up little thrill

Can’t figure out just how you do it, and God knows I never will”

What is it like to become entrapped by someone initially alluring, who morphs your perception of romance into something so completely opposite of what it should be? Olivia metaphorically illustrates the person who hurt her in this way as a bloodsucking creature, draining and selling her for parts with the coldness of a heart void of beating. Here is the person who taught us what love is not.

And then the shift, for those times you cannot move on and forgive, captured in unresolved conflict: “the grudge.”

“And I try to understand why you would do this all to me

You must be insecure, you must be so unhappy

And I know in my heart, hurt people hurt people

We both drew blood, but man, those cuts were never equal”

She traverses another forbidden topic in the duality of youth and maturity: the concept of the forsaken grudge. What happens when something we are told our whole lives, to forgive and forget, becomes seemingly impossible in the wake of unutterable betrayal and cruelty? It’s alarmingly difficult to find your way through the weeds and forests of regret, guilt and hatred while unavoidably keeping something bad in your life.

“I try to be tough, I try to be mean

But even after all this you’re still everything to me”

Grudges do not feel good; they are the feeling under your skin of unease and guilt, and even after every betrayal, it still feels like comfort. Here, Olivia makes it obvious she wants to stay in that comfortable hatred, as their grotesque existence finally has materialized enough to outweigh all the love once thought to be able to overcome everything. The hatred lingers, impossible to let go. But over time, that too fades, swallowing up time and providing valuable lessons for the journey into realizing the love we actually deserve. And the final release of the grudge to make it to the other side is when we venture into adulthood, realizing that person really couldn’t kill us.

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love: A Time Capsule from Both Sides of Fate

So she escapes, as do we, finally into womanhood. She had years of romantic entanglements, scenarios and experiences, but suddenly met the guy who brings her right back to all those girlhood fantasies about love in a way that feels like starting all over again.

This is the feeling of crying on the curb at the LAX airport, speeding down the boulevard without braking, becoming unraveled in the search for the cure to past poison, and asking what can you do but think of him? It’s the first love where leaving does not come from toxicity but from maturity. We see it all in our minds at once, and suddenly all of those memories and heartbreaks and loves vanish as we begin again right alongside her.

This new, mature way of loving starts so beautifully, as Olivia guides us through that rush to the quiet steadiness of “honeybee”.

“In the dark, I’m not scared

I just reach and you’re right there

Shooting stars, racing cars

Everything I own just feels like ours”

She juxtaposes the childlike fears of darkness with the vulnerability of every aspect of her life becoming shared with another. She begins a relationship where identities become intricately interwoven, yet there is a delicate tone through it all, in how gentle and vulnerable the lyrics manifest as. Her partner protects her from darkness rather than creating it; it’s a shift from any sort of love she has ever known, now the only love that can ever matter in the end.

“It’s too hard to describe it, in a way that feels honest

But even when I’m quiet, I love you, baby, I promise

And I hope I never see what you face looks like going

A face I swear that I could spend my whole life knowing

Here’s to hoping”

Here is to hoping indeed, the feeling that keeps us going and returning to love all over again. In those moments, it may be that if the word infinite could ever be defined, that is what the feeling would be.

But sometimes that love does not last, not reminiscent of being too young or too toxic, but simply because sometimes, in love, you just cannot choose each other in the end. And in that spirit, my final recommendation, lingering in the aftermath of the relationship that did not work out the way we or Olivia hoped: “cigarette smoke.”

“And it’s bone dry, bitter, and hollow

You’ll be miles away tomorrow

Why’d I try at all?

It’s bone dry, bitter, and hollow

You will never know my sorrow

Why’d I try at all?”

Just as cigarette smoke clings to the atomic makeup of everything it touches and lingers long after it should fade, the memories and love for her ex-boyfriend remain, haunting her as she tries to move through the world without him.

With allusions to numb and hollowed countenance, she suffers this complete and utter emptiness without him, and even as the man she sings of resides in London, the metaphor of being miles away does not signal just a geographical separation, but also the finality of the breakup.

“Tell me something honest so the memories turn dark

Oh, the memories go dark

Go dark

Go dark”

The emotional residue remains, as she begs for something too honest to handle to somehow turn him into the bad guy. To somehow make sense of living without him despite all of the nostalgia and turn those beautiful memories into darkness. Memories can change when looking at it from another’s perspective, and don’t we all bargain with fate to find some way to move on? But then again, moving on means accepting something has faded, and just as cigarettes have an addicting nature, we come back even as we claim to want to be rid of it.

It’s the “drivers license” that never left our 16-year-old selves, with those same complex feelings rooted in something that felt real, rather than a dream lost in unmet fantasies.

Will the cigarette smoke ever fade? Or will it remain, a simple smell dragging us right back into spiraling addiction as the memories replay in our minds? Olivia has yet to craft her next album, but I am sure, as time has proven thus far, I will experience all those complexities of her next trials with love right there with her. For now, I am destined to stumble through the crypts of her albums, remembering the past loves and heartbreaks of my teenage years as I look to understand new ones and navigate this gray area of my adulthood. How strange it is to think of everything that has changed with each new album, where I have found new and better songwriting and love while thinking the last would be the greatest and deepest I shall ever know.

Whether you have read this and can think of parallel moments in your own life that align with these songs, or you are yet to experience any of it, just remember to not let it kill you. It won’t, but trust me, I know sometimes it really feels like it may.

There are more lyrics to be written. There are more songs to be sung. There is more love to know. Whatever it may be, there is another. Olivia has felt it before, continues to feel it, and may even feel it again. And she continues to sing it anyway. I’ve felt it before. I feel it right at this very moment. But I sing the lyrics with her, trying to make sense of it all. And no matter what you have experienced or are yet to, I hope you can find solace in being there with us.