What are Run Clubs and why is everyone obsessed with them?

Say goodbye to hot girl walks and say hello to hot girl run clubs! You’ve likely seen them on social media, or perhaps running in sync on campus. There’s no doubt run clubs have increased in popularity over the last few years, and it’s for good reason! They offer a fun, inclusive way to stay active and meet like-minded people. Today, I will dive into the benefits of joining one, highlight some popular weekly run clubs happening in Gainesville and tell you everything you need to know to make the most of them. I’ll also highlight some great running influencers who host group runs/walks in different locations!

Why are run clubs so popular?

Run clubs are more than just going for a group run. They’re about connecting with others, spending quality time with new people, and being part of a community interested in wellness, fitness, and personal growth. Running by yourself has tons of benefits, but pushing through a run alongside other people who are equally as interested in crossing the finish line as you can be a truly energizing experience. Whether you’re at the beginning of your running journey or are a seasoned runner who has completed multiple races, run clubs are for everyone. It’s also a great way to keep yourself accountable when you don’t feel like going on a run that day.

Run clubs to join around UF:

If you’re in Gainesville, I have some great news for you. The area provides some great weekly run clubs where you can meet others, socialize, and spend time outside:

1. Florida Running Club

The Florida Running Club is an organization geared toward students at UF. They host daily runs on Monday – Friday, organize socials, and participate in fun track meet events!

2. Peak Pulse Run Club

Started by a UF student, this run club hosts runs every Thursday evening and Saturday morning. After joining a Peak Pulse Run Club event, they usually host events after, like grabbing coffee and bagels or hitting up the nearest food park.

Run club influencers you’ll love:

1. Renee Noe

Renee is a positive, bubbly, hilarious influencer known for her active lifestyle and uplifting content. Renee hosts group runs in many different cities and shares all kinds of tips when it comes to running. Whether posting about her newest pair of Hokas or hyping up her newest running fit, her page is a one-stop shop for all things running. She’s all about promoting the joy of running, even when you might not feel like doing it that day.

2. Lauren Giraldo

Lauren Geraldo, the influencer who popularized the 12-3-30 treadmill walk, has been popular online ever since the Vine days and made a ton of waves on social media. After becoming a fitness influencer who motivates her audience to stay active, she started hosting Hot Girl Walks and runs in different locations, one of them being Miami.

Running apps to keep you motivated:

1. Nike Run Club

The Nike Run Club is my personal favorite running app. This is the app that got me started running when I had no idea what I was doing. The Nike Run Club app offers guided runs with coaches who are motivational and inspiring. In my opinion, this is the best app for beginners. It offers tons of different free runs that you can go on, while also providing a wonderful and uplifting community of pros who give you the best advice.

2. Strava

This is a must-have for runners of all levels. Strava is an app that tracks many different aspects of your run, and provides a social aspect of running, allowing you to share your statistics with other friends on the platform. It gives you really detailed performance analytics and even shows you different trails you can run based on what other people have posted to the app. They also have local-global challenges that you can take part in to spice up your running routine.

Lastly

If you’re looking to improve your fitness, make new friends or even just switch up your workout routine, running clubs are one of the best ways to get moving. With different options of clubs to join in Gainesville, as well as influencers to follow to keep you motivated, there’s no better time to take that first step (see what I did there?); with that being said, you’re ready to lace up those shoes, and add a new chapter to your health journey.