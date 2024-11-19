The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Abortion bans are the new normal. I live in Florida, and if you do too, it is important to understand the ways we can take control of our reproductive health under a six-week ban.

Whether you are in favor of or against a six-week plan, that’s your business, I’m not here to challenge that. I have been on both sides of the spectrum, as well as in the middle, at different points in my life. So, I know most people come by their beliefs with good intentions, and right now this is a no-judgment zone. What I am here to tell you is the basics of what a six-week ban means for your average collegiate woman, and the ways that you still have the power of choice within your circumstances. I am a sex educator, and this guide uses information I have learned over my years studying the subject, but it is always a good idea to seek perspectives in the medical field as well.

Learning how we can take action within the law is important because six weeks falls within the time period when a woman finds out she is pregnant. So most women, especially collegiate women who likely aren’t planning to get pregnant, won’t have any clue they are pregnant until past the six-week mark. If you do find out beforehand, you are left with only a handful of days to make an incredibly serious decision and book and attend two appointments at least a day apart to actually receive an abortion, making this a near-total ban. So it is time to improve our Plan A because there likely is no Plan B.

Firstly, LARCs AKA long-lasting reversible contraceptives are your best friend. This means the IUD, the ring, the pill and any sort of birth control that you have in your body for an extended period of time that you can stop using when you choose. Plus, now there is an over-the-counter oral contraceptive at Publix called OPill, so you don’t even need a doctor’s appointment to start.

LARCs keep the power in your hands. With these new laws, I suggest considering this option whether you are sexually active or not, so that you can stay protected in the case of an unexpected or non-consensual situation. We never want to think about the latter, but to allow exceptions for rape under Florida law, there has to be a level of documentation. If you ever find yourself in a situation where there is little evidence available or you do not feel ready or safe to come forward, LARCs can provide a safety net against pregnancy. Dark, I know, but I’m trying to communicate the reality and the reality can be dark at times.

In addition to having a LARC, you always want to use a condom or barrier method. Both LARCs and condoms are often used incorrectly and are never 100% effective. By using both methods, your chance of unwanted pregnancy plummets, plus you are protected from STIs!

This is my go-to guide for birth control methods – if you are considering your options I highly recommend checking this out. Definitely talk to a doctor, but if you need a friend who knows a little about this and that, always feel free to DM me @gingerkoehler52 and we can talk it out.

There is a lot of misinformation out there about emergency contraceptives, and I am here to set them straight. Say this with me, “Emergency contraceptives are for emergencies!” No hate if you are one of my girls that is popping Plan B like Skittles, but friend, you should not be doing that. ECs, like the morning-after pill, are not meant to be taken regularly because they contain high hormone balances that are designed to disrupt your menstrual cycle, and they aren’t as effective as standard LARCs. So if you are using ECs several times a year, please consider protecting yourself with a LARC.

Another thing nobody tells you about ECs is that there are weight limits. Most ECs are less effective if you weigh over 165 pounds. If this is you, Ella is an option that is effective up to 195 pounds. If you weigh more than these restrictions, please do not rely on ECs. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take one in an emergency, they might work, but consider what other ways you can prepare in advance for an emergency situation.

When do you take an EC? We’ve established that you take it in emergencies, but when you need one, you take it ASAP. Different ECs have different time frames, but generally speaking, you need to take one as soon as possible after vaginal sex or other emergency scenarios. By other emergency scenarios, I am referring to times when you are unsure if vaginal sex has occurred. For instance, if you get roofied and do not remember what happened the night before. Do not wait a couple of days just because the box says “effective up to five days,” because ECs get less effective as time goes on. Please note that ECs are not abortifacients, meaning if an egg has been fertilized, it will not abort an established pregnancy.

I think every woman should have an EC on deck for herself or the people around her. They can be expensive, so I recommend checking out your student health-care center for affordable ECs. If you want to know more about ECs, this is my favorite resource.

Before I move on from pregnancy prevention, I do have to mention the ultimate pregnancy prevention of abstinence. I am not here to encourage you to stop having sex, and even if I were, abstinence sex ed does not work. However, I do want to touch on the intentional decision of many women to stop engaging in sex and dating with men altogether in light of the ban. This isn’t my recommendation per say, but it is 100% effective. If this “4B” movement is something that interests you, you can learn a bit more about what it is and the motivations behind it here.

Next, we need to make pregnancy tests a regular thing. Most college girls are only taking a test after an emergency or a missed period, which totally makes sense, but we don’t have the time for that anymore. If you are regularly sexually active, I suggest taking a test every two weeks. I know that sounds extra, but this method makes sure that you always have multiple weeks to make a choice in a state with very limited choices. However, this tactic can get expensive, which is why I suggest purchasing this pack of 50 test strips for $15. That will have you feel safe for the entire year. If this isn’t in the budget, many schools have organizations like PP Gen Action that will set you up with a free test, no questions asked.

Now if you find out you are pregnant and you want to deletus the fetus, what do you do? Firstly, make an appointment with your preferred healthcare provider. Protocol in Florida is that you need two appointments, at minimum 24 hours apart, before the six-week mark. The first appointment will include an ultrasound where you will be offered to view the images and receive counseling on the options. The second appointment can include a procedure or medication can be provided. If you want to stay within the time constraints, this has to happen quickly, but please take whatever time you have to think through your decision. It is a heavy decision, and if nothing else, it is certainly unfortunate that anyone be forced to make such an important choice in haste.

If you find out you are pregnant and you miss the six-week deadline and want to consider having an abortion, it isn’t impossible. Obviously there are personal restrictions on time, money, ability to travel and other factors. There are options to consider through travel or mail, but if you use an abortion pill in Florida past the six-week mark, it is still illegal. Plan C does a good job explaining what these options might look like so that you can weigh alternatives and risks.

And of course, following through with a pregnancy is always an option, if not the only option. Just because there aren’t many women doing it in college, doesn’t mean that it is the wrong choice for you. Between motherhood and adoption, continuing a pregnancy is totally valid if it is what you desire.

It is worth pointing out that if there are pregnancy complications and a medical abortion is necessary, it is challenging to get treatment in Florida, to put it lightly.

Despite a majority vote to overturn it, Florida’s six-week abortion ban is not going anywhere anytime soon. Consider reevaluating your pregnancy prevention plan and practicing as many safeguards as you can if you are not looking to be a mother right now. It is now our job to work within these confines to take that control back. We still hold strength and agency over our bodies. Embrace these ways to reclaim and maintain your power—we’ve got this.