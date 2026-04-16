Vintage Saturdays: Best Finds at Gainesville’s Weekend Thrift Market

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Attempting to upgrade your wardrobe and accessories can become challenging as a college student who is on a budget, too busy to shop or bored of buying from the same online websites. I, too, struggle with all of the previous issues, from not wanting to spend hundreds of dollars on cute tops to figuring out where to even start looking. Fortunately, one day I stumbled across a configuration of tents that posed a solution to all of my problems. That day, the Florida Vintage Market was set up near Midpoint Park & Eatery, which serves as a favorite snack spot for Gainesville residents and college students. Although my first time visiting the market led me towards several impulsive purchases, I ended up getting five items for what I would have paid for one or two at a chain retailer. Being just a 15 minutes walk from UF’s main campus makes paying the market a quick visit incredibly convenient and eases the means of comfortably shopping fashionably.

The Hype

So what makes this market so great? Because Gainesville, like any other college town, has such a diverse population of people with all different kinds of styles and interests, the Florida Vintage Market fits perfectly into the equation for just about anyone to find something they like. There are numerous tents set up, usually on Saturdays, bustling with sellers who carry thrifted clothing, jewelry, handbags, shoes and so much more. From old UF merch to vintage soccer jerseys, I have seen people flood the market and walk away with something they like. Every time I have the opportunity to pop by and look around, or just walk past the market, I am consistently astonished with the swarms of people it brings in every weekend. Compelled by the crowds, I usually stop by to at least browse the displays where I can admire the sellers’ creativity and get new inspiration.

Personal Best Finds

One of my favorite pieces I have from the vintage market is a black velvet coat with puffed fur sleeves. Living in Gainesville, I originally hesitated when going through with this purchase. I ultimately ended up thinking ahead towards trips where wearing warmer clothes was my top priority. Since then, I can say with full confidence that this $20 coat has been the center of my wardrobe and my main staple piece for any cold weather vacation. Not only does this coat stand out as a unique outwear item that draws in attention to my outfit, but it also does a fairly outstanding job in keeping me warm. I’ve worn my vintage coat to 40 degree weather in London, as well as 25 degree weather in New York City.

Another item from my selection of the market’s quality finds includes a vintage brown Coach hat for just $10. Paired with any small hand bag, Coach or one of any other brand, this hat acts as a statement piece for any ordinary outfit to be elevated with one finishing touch. Walking around the rest of the market with my newly bought hat, I had multiple fellow shoppers ask me to guide them towards its home tent. However, what I love best about the Florida Vintage Market is that you can never really predict what you’re going to find from any seller, which makes shopping there slightly more thrilling.

Despite the market’s remarkable assortment of clothing styles of just about any niche, I would personally consider the lineup for jewelry shopping its best aspect. With vintage watches and beaded accessories coming back in this year’s trends, the market remains up to date with current styles and customer preferences. I was fortunate enough to stumble across a jewelry stand with the most unique vintage pieces I had ever laid my eyes on. I bought a chunky gold watch ring, one that I have consistently worn every day since. This addition to my jewelry stack is the cherry on top to any outfit that can be mixed and matched with other bold items or dainty chains.

The Best Vintage Saturday

Because the market is set up on Saturdays, it gives people a reason to get extra excited for the weekend. Having something to look forward to where you can personalize your style for an affordable price is the dream weekend for any college girl. The Florida Vintage Market is truly a gem, and is becoming more popular as shops grow and retain returning crowds.