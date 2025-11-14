Top 10 Books to Cozy Up with this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no better way to embrace fall than with a blanket, a candle and a book that makes you forget the world outside. Whether you’re craving a heart-thumping romance, a classic comfort read or a twisty thriller that pairs perfectly with your pumpkin spice latte, these ten titles will keep you in good company all season long.

“November 9” by Colleen Hoover

If emotional chaos and shocking twists are your thing, “November 9” is a must. Protagonist Fallon and her love-interest Ben agree to meet once every year on November 9 — the day of their first encounter — and what starts as a sweet love story quickly turns into a complicated, emotional ride. Expect tears, gasps and a whole lot of heart.

“Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë

Nothing says cozy fall night like a gothic classic. Jane Eyre has it all: romance, mystery and a heroine who refuses to settle. Between the haunted mansion and stormy moors, the Brontë piece is perfect for a candle-lit night in.

“Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice” by Katie Cicutelli Cuk

Welcome to the Briar Glen village, where fall is basically a lifestyle. Lucy Kane works at her mom’s coffee shop, but her day-to-day life is interrupted by a competing chain opening across the street. To her luck, the man she is crushing on turns out to be the owner’s son. Cute, funny and full of small-town charm, the Cuk novel feels like a pumpkin spice latte in book form.

“If He Had Been With Me” by Laura Nowlin

Hurtful in the best way, Nowlin’s story follows Autumn and Finn — formerly inseparable until life pulled them apart. The novel’s progression is raw, providing an emotional look at love, regret and the “what ifs” that never really leave us. Keep the tissues close for this one.

“Binding 13” by Chloe Walsh

Warning: You will binge this. Protagonist Shannon is just trying to survive school, and Johnny, the popular rugby star, is hiding a pain of his own As the pair’s friendship progresses, their connection becomes deeper and more complicated. Walsh’s words are perfect for readers who crave a little torment with their tenderness.

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

Fantasy lovers — this one’s for you. When huntress Feyre kills a wolf, she’s dragged into a magical realm ruled by dangerous faeries, and an intoxicating blend of adventure, romance and dark magic pursues. Think Beauty and the Beast meets The Hunger Games, but make it spicy, lush and wildly addicting.

“The Lost Bookshop” by Evie Woods

A magical little bookshop in Dublin brings three strangers together in ways they never expected — this story feels like stepping into a cozy dream full of warmth and a reminder that sometimes the right book can change everything.

“Everyone Is Lying to You” by Jo Piazza

Looking for a thriller that’ll keep you? This gripping story follows Lizzie, a struggling writer whose influential best friend vanishes under suspicious circumstances, leaving behind a trail of secrets, lies and murder. Piazza’s work will have you saying “just one more chapter” until 2:00 A.M..

“Falling Like Leaves” by Misty Wilson

Think Gilmore Girls meets All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — city girl Ellis moves to small-town Connecticut just before senior year and is not thrilled, until she reconnects with her childhood crush.. The novel is charming, heartfelt and full of cozy New England vibes.

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

End your list with a dark academia classic. Set at a New England college, The Secret History follows a group of elite students whose obsession with beauty and intellect leads to deadly consequences. Tartt is the perfect read for gloomy afternoons when you want a side of mystery with your chai latte.