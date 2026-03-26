The Top 6 Places to Tan on UF’s Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again. The drenching humidity has returned, my jeans have been retired and I am counting down the days until summer. I won’t miss sweating through my clothes on my walk to class, but I am ecstatic about the UV index averaging nearly seven most days.

I wish I could spend every afternoon soaking up the sun at the beach, but without a car – and with at least an hour drive to the closest beach, I have to look a little closer to home.

Luckily, Gainesville and the University of Florida offer plenty of aesthetic places to lay out and catch some sun.

Lake Alice

Lake Alice, across from the UF bat houses and just around the corner from frat row, is a personal favorite. The grassy areas along the water are usually quiet and open, making it easy to lay out a blanket and relax. Just keep an eye out for the local wildlife — the alligators enjoy sunbathing, too!

Depot Park

About half a mile from campus – and totally walkable – Depot Park has one of the best sunny lawns in Gainesville. The large, open grass field makes it easy to spread out a towel and enjoy the rays without feeling crowded. There’s also a great walking path and easy access to coffee shops and fun restaurants downtown.

La Chua Trail

For a more scenic and secluded tanning spot, La Chua Trail at Paynes Prairie offers wide-open views of the prairie and plenty of sun exposure. The observation platform at the beginning of the trail provides a great place to sit and soak up the warmth while watching wild horses, birds and alligators. Just beyond the platform is an elevated grassy patch, perfect for laying out a towel and tanning in peace.

Honors Village

The grassy area in the middle of Honors Village is perfect if you have a short window between classes and want a tanning spot close to campus. When the UV is high, the lawn fills with students tanning — so you won’t feel like the odd one out.

Lake Wauburg

Lake Wauburg is worth the short trip if you have access to transportation. The UF student-exclusive lakeside beach area offers sand, water views and plenty of space to lounge in the sun. It feels like a mini old-Florida getaway without leaving Gainesville.

Condron Ballpark Lawn

During spring baseball games, the grassy general-admission area inside Condron Ballpark becomes an unofficial tanning spot. Students bring blankets, sit on the lawn and watch the game while enjoying the sunshine. It’s a great option if you want the sun while supporting the Gators at the same time!

Gainesville might be far from the coast, but it still has plenty of places to catch a tan. Grab a towel, some sunscreen and find a patch of grass to enjoy the sunshine while you wait for summer break!