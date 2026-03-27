The Top 10 Places to Shop Formal Dresses This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is officially here, which means one thing: formal season. Whether you’re in a sorority, heading to a frat formal, attending a spring gala, or just looking for the perfect excuse to dress up, finding the dress is essential. The right dress can completely set the tone for your night, and, trust me, we’ve all been there: last minute, staring at our closets and feeling like we have nothing to wear. The search can quickly start to feel overwhelming.

Luckily, I’ve done the scrolling for you. Here are my top 10 favorite places to shop for formal dresses, guaranteed to help you find something unforgettable.

1. Babyboo Fashion

If you’re looking for elegant and chic, Babyboo never misses. Their dresses range from smooth silks to soft, flattering fabrics and they offer options in almost basically every color imaginable. I’m especially loving green and butter yellow this season; they feel fresh, trendy and perfect for spring formals!.

2. Princess Polly

Princess Polly is perfect if you want a dress that stands out. Think sparkles, rhinestones, diamonds and statement details that instantly elevate your look. Their pieces feel fun and unique, making them ideal for when you want all eyes on you the moment you walk in.

3. Revolve

Revolve is my personal go-to. The best part is that they carry almost every brand, so you can shop tons of styles in one place. Yes, it can feel overwhelming at first, but the variety makes it worth it.

Some of my favorite brands on Revolve include: Superdown, Faithfull The Brand, Miaou and Guizio.

If you’re unsure of what vibe you want yet, this is a great place to start.

4. Jaded London

Jaded London is truly chef’s kiss. Every piece feels bold, creative and different from anything else out there. If your goal is to stand out instead of blending in, this brand delivers. Their dresses lean sexy, edgy and fashion-forward, making them perfect for a more mature or statement look.

5. Beginning Boutique

Cute, girly and fun, Beginning Boutique has some of the best dress selections for bright colors, florals and playful styles. Even their website feels adorable. If your formal theme is colorful or feminine, you’ll definitely find something here.

6. Runaway The Label

Florals. Bright colors. Maxi dresses that deserve their own moment.

Runaway The Label makes some of the most gorgeous maxi gowns out thereI’ve seen. Their dresses are colorful, eye-catching and guaranteed to earn you compliments all night long.

7. I Am Delilah & Co

If you love beachy, summer vibes, this brand is a hidden gem. Everything is handmade and made to order, which makes each piece feel extra special. Expect bright patterns, dreamy colors and unique designs you won’t see everyone else wearing.

8. Peppermayo

A true staple brand that never disappoints. Peppermayo offers endless options across styles and colors, making it easy to find exactly what you need, whether that’s a trendy butter yellow dress or a classic black moment. Reliable, stylish and always on trend.

9. Ance Gria

Yes, it’s pricey, but their pieces are absolutely stunning. Each item feels like wearable art, with handmade details and unique silhouettes that look fresh off of the runway. If you want a statement dress that feels high-fashion and unforgettable, this is the place.

10. Outcast Clothing

Outcast can sometimes be hit or miss, but when it hits, it really hits. From funky patterns to sparkles and bold silhouettes, they have dresses for every aesthetic. Some of my favorite formal looks have come from here.

Formal season is all about feeling confident, stylish and completely yourself. Whether your vibe is elegant, sparkly, beachy or bold, there’s a perfect dress waiting for you.

Now, it is your time to start shopping. Best of luck finding your perfect formal dress this season!