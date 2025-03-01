The Sunday Reset Routine That Keeps Me Sane

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a love-hate relationship with Sunday. My heart tells me, “It’s the weekend! Be free!” but my head is running a list of a million things I need to catch up on and things I know I won’t have time to do during the weekdays.

I’ve been on a quest to find a balance between bedrotting and being productive during Sunday, and this is the routine I’ve been doing that leaves me feeling accomplished while also getting to indulge.

Cleaning

My attitude shift on cleaning is probably the biggest symptom of my frontal cortex developing. Cleaning is usually how my Sunday starts. Very exciting, I know. However, with my headphones on, I’ve come to enjoy the process of vacuuming, doing dishes, cleaning the bathroom, doing laundry and reorganizing my whole closet because of all the panicked last minute outfit changes (oops).

Catching Up On Hobbies

Midday on Sunday is when I get to do the things I do purely for enjoyment. I’ll read, watch a movie, or add to my Pinterest boards (haters will say this isn’t a hobby). My favorite hobby is playing piano. Honestly, my high school self was a lot better than I am now. That’s just the chaos of college. I love using Sundays to progress on a new piece or just revisit older pieces for nostalgia.

Freak Out A Little

I’m such a victim of the Monday scaries. After doing everything I want to do, the idea of Monday rolling back around reminds me of everything I have to do. At this point, I have to lock in a bit to do the things I said I’d do Friday night, which I then pushed back to Saturday, and inevitably ended up on the Sunday agenda.

Everything Shower

Is it blasphemous of me to compare an “everything shower” to a baptism? Because that’s how it feels. That feeling of being squeaky clean, smooth, buttery and smelling like a walking cupcake is unbeatable. Some of my favorite everything shower products include a hair mask, sugar scrub and an exfoliating mitt. After the shower, I love using a peeling solution to clean out my pores and lathering on body butter. Of course, I have to put on a matching pajama set after.

Prep For Tomorrow

Mondays are hard enough, so I like to do what I can to make the morning easier. This includes laying out tomorrow’s outfit, packing my backpack, and making sure my devices are charged and taking a look at my Google Calendar to remind myself of any upcoming events.

When that’s all done, I practically sprint to my bed to get under my fresh sheets and end the night with a movie or get on YouTube to attend class with professor HRH collection (iykyk). The countdown till the weekend begins again!