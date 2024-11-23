The School System Crushed Creativity, Here’s How We’re Rebuilding

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

From the moment we stepped into kindergarten, the K-12 system started shaping how we think, often in ways we didn’t even realize. Instead of encouraging us to explore, create, or think outside the box, we were funneled through a rigid, assembly-line style of learning that emphasized conformity and standardized outcomes. Over the years, the emphasis on test scores, grades and a one-size-fits-all curriculum seemed to grind away at the natural curiosity and creativity that most of us started with. In many ways, school became a place where creativity took a backseat to structure, routine and the pressure to perform, leaving many of us to wonder what could have been if we had been encouraged to think more freely.

As I worked my way through my first semester in more advanced education, I began to realize that the system had failed me. An education that I was told would prepare me for the real world instead instilled such a structured way of learning in me that I found it hard to keep up in some of my classes. I had always gotten good grades on my essays in middle and high school, but I did poorly in one of the first essays I turned in to a professor. The five-paragraph system had failed to allow me to think outside of the box and explore more complex ideas as I thought that what was always expected of me was an introduction, three body paragraphs and a conclusion – with a thesis statement at the beginning of course. But as it turns out, that is not the case.

This was a hard lesson to swallow, but it made me realize that the way I had been taught to learn – so focused on rote structures and a “right way” to do things – had never truly encouraged independent thinking. The K-12 system, with its emphasis on standardized tests, rigid rubrics, and a cookie-cutter approach to learning, had fostered a mindset that prioritized conformity over exploration. It had given me the illusion that success was about following a set path rather than discovering new ways to approach problems. In a world that increasingly demands innovation, creativity, and critical thinking, this mindset has left me unprepared for the kind of open-ended, exploratory work that higher education often requires. The more I reflected on it, the more I realized that this wasn’t just a small misstep in my academic journey; it was a larger issue with the very foundation of how we are taught to learn.

Once my eyes were opened and I talked to my peers about their experience with the same realization, I began to look into research that supported a loss of creativity and discovered a shocking study done by NASA. The study looked at “how creative we remain over the years of getting educated,” and the results were shocking. 98% of 5-year-old children fell into the “genius category of imagination.” This number dropped to 30% for 10-year-olds, 12% for 15-year-olds, and 2% for adults. The drop in creative thinking points to the impact of real-world pressures – like the expectation to succeed, secure stable jobs, and follow a predefined path – on our ability to dream big and think creatively. As we get older, we lose confidence in our own imagination, suppressing it in favor of what seems more acceptable or feasible. The result is that we go from being naturally imaginative to adopting more formulaic ways of thinking that are often focused on efficiency, practicality, and conformity. These findings highlight the importance of preserving creativity throughout our lives, especially in an increasingly complex and fast-changing world. If we are to solve the challenges ahead—whether in science, technology, or the arts—reclaiming and nurturing that “genius” level of imagination, even into adulthood, will be key. Creativity is not just a childhood gift; it is an essential skill that can be cultivated and maintained with the right environment, encouragement, and mindset.

So, if Gen-Z is considered one of the most creative generations, how are we rebuilding what we’ve lost? Unlike previous generations that often followed a more structured, linear path to success, Gen Z is embracing a more fluid approach to creativity, blending technology, social media, and personal expression to break free from the molds that defined earlier generations. Our generation is using platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram not only for entertainment but as creative outlets for self-expression, storytelling, and art. We have been redefining what success looks like, often prioritizing passion projects, side hustles, and digital entrepreneurship over conventional and incredibly structured career paths. This level of independence and innovation allows us to experiment, fail, and try again without the heavy constraints that might have limited older generations, all while building communities around shared interests and ideas. Additionally, there is a growing awareness among our generation that creativity is not just about self-expression but also about addressing real-world issues. Many young people are leveraging their creativity to raise awareness about climate change, social justice, and mental health, creating campaigns, art, and movements that inspire others to think differently and take action. In this way, our generation is rebuilding creativity not as a personal endeavor confined to the classroom but as a dynamic, transformative force that has the potential to reshape the future.

The traditional K-12 education system, while supposedly designed to prepare us for the world, often falls short when it comes to fostering the creativity and critical thinking skills that are essential in today’s fast-evolving society. Prioritizing standardized testing, rigid structures, and a one-size-fits-all approach to learning suppresses the qualities that allow us to think outside the box and adapt to new challenges. As we grow older, the natural creativity we once had as children is replaced by more formulaic ways of thinking focused on conformity and practical outcomes. However, Gen Z is showing that creativity is not something we lose as we age—it’s something we can reclaim and redefine. In a world that desperately needs innovative solutions, it is more important than ever to foster an environment where creativity is not just nurtured but celebrated at every stage of life. Only by doing so can we ensure that the creative potential within all of us continues to grow and thrive.